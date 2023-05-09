Chattanooga State Halts Classes After Cyber Incident Over The Weekend

Chattanooga State halted classes on Monday and Tuesday in the wake of a "cyber incident" over the weekend.

Chattanooga State officials said, "Our IT team is in the process of gradually recovering our systems after we intentionally shut them down over the weekend to mitigate and investigate the cyber incident discovered on Saturday, May 6.

"While we are still assessing the impact of the threat actor, please recognize that we are early in the investigation as we work to determine if and what data may have been compromised.

"We take the security of information very seriously, and we are diligently working to learn more about the cyber incident. We remain committed to providing timely and accurate updates to our campus community, and we will continue to share future updates on this webpage.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience and understanding."