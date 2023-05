Two Chattanooga men were killed late Saturday night when another vehicle began driving the wrong way on I-24 in Marion County and hit them head-on.

The victims were Darick Isom, 44, and Travis Sledge, 28.

They were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the BMW X5 they were in.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going west when it flipped and wound up in the eastbound lanes. It then struck the BMW near the Jasper exit.