Soddy Daisy Man Facing Charges After Humane Society Says His 2 Labs Killed A Horse

  • Thursday, June 1, 2023
David Carl Bennett
David Carl Bennett

A Soddy Daisy man is facing charges after the Humane Society said his two silver labs killed a horse.

David Carl Bennett, 66, of 584 Quiet Trail, was arrested for allowing dogs to run at large.

The HES said his two silver Labrador retrievers, named Walter and Huey, were allowed to roam.

It said in an incident on March 17 at around 1 p.m. the dogs went over to 613 Coleman Cemetery Road.

The report says they began chasing a horse and getting the horse down.

The horse was injured by the dogs and had to be euthanized, it was stated.

Bennett is due in General Sessions Court on June 5.

Judge Larry Ables placed him under a $500 bond.

