2 Teens Shot Outside Dollar General On McCallie Avenue

Two teens were shot outside the Dollar General on McCallie Avenue on Thursday night.

Chattanooga Police responded at 6:25 p.m. to a call of a shooting at 2010 McCallie.

Police found a teenage male suffering from a non-life threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Around the same time another teen showed up at a local hospital also suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

Police were told that a group of teenagers were walking into the business when a dark vehicle pulled up and occupants of the vehicle began shooting in their direction.