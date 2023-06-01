Latest Headlines

2 Teens Shot Outside Dollar General On McCallie Avenue

  • Thursday, June 1, 2023
Two teens were shot outside the Dollar General on McCallie Avenue on Thursday night.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 6:25 p.m. to a call of a shooting at 2010 McCallie. 
 
Police found a teenage male suffering from a non-life threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
 
 Around the same time another teen showed up at a local hospital also suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
 
 Police were told that a group of teenagers were walking into the business when a dark vehicle pulled up and occupants of the vehicle began shooting in their direction.
 
 Police are still working to determine details of the incident.
No suspect information is currently available and no arrests have yet been made.
