Police Blotter: Woman Receiving Threats Wants TPO; Man Has Windows Broken On Both His Land Rovers

  Saturday, June 10, 2023

A woman on Aubrey Avenue told police another woman was harassing her by sending her threatening text messages. The woman was wondering how to go about obtaining a TPO. Police explained the proper steps.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road told police that sometime during the night someone damaged the door to her apartment.

* * *

The manager for Vision Hospitality Group at 411 Broad St. told police they have had 11 fraudulent checks cashed at unknown locations. She said the bank just wanted her to make a report of the incident. She said the check was from a Christmas bonus from 2021 and they believe it was an employee’s check. The manager gave police the employee’s name and believe it was her because five of the checks have her signature on the back of them. All the checks have a different check number and some have different signatures. An officer spoke with the employee about the checks and she said she didn’t know who could have done it. She cashed the check at La Guatemalteca, 2109 E. Main St. She said the place will no longer cash the checks from Vision Chattanooga. The total amount stolen is $3,047.55.

* * *

A man at Brainerd Lumber at 4401 Rossville Blvd. told police sometime overnight, while his 1999 Honda CRV was parked at this location, someone cut the catalytic converter off and stole it.

* * *

An employee of Metro Lawn Care told police someone stole two weed eaters from the work truck while it was on Highway 153. Both weed eaters are Stihl FS94.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to a welfare check on Tennessee Avenue, to check on an older white male in a wheelchair. Officers found the man and he was unable to explain to the officers where he lived and could not provide an address. Officers were eventually found by a home health aide who gave the man’s address. He was given a courtesy ride to his home.

* * *

An officer observed a beer board violation while on patrol on Station Street. The officer saw a man carrying an open alcoholic container. He told the officer where he purchased the drink and was unaware he couldn’t be in possession of such while on Station Street. A verbal warning was given.

* * *

A man on E. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police sometime overnight someone broke the rear passenger windows out of both of his 2016 Land Rover LR4s.

