Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, June 10, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLEVINS, MCKENNA HARRISON 
1956 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807102 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOYD, ALFRED LAMAR 
2113 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042227 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

BROWN, MILLIE A 
406 BETTIN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRUNDAGE, JERRY WILLIAM 
UNKNOWN FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE( CATOOSA)

BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID 
10940 EUSTICE RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 391704

CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER 
3363 DOUGS DRIVE CHATANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 373976617 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE CO GEORGIA)

CORTEZ, ALEJANDRO NMN 
900 AIRPORT RD LOT 54 CHATTANOOGA, 374213530 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ESPANA JULI, WILLER ANDRES 
1080 WILDWOOD AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373112984 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FERGUSON, JOANN LEE 
21274 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GUINN, MINDI NICOLE 
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, DALTON MATTHEW 
447 COTTER ST RINGGOLD, 37036 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STALKING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE 
9809 LOVALL ROAD SODDY DAISTY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

HERNANDEZ, JUAN LEONARDO 
235 LANDON CT NE CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINES, MARVIN LEE 
2137 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN 
2710 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062436 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEGRA, TRENT NMN 
1368 SOLAR DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCAMY, RILEY POWELL 
2133 HIGHWAY 286 CHATSWORTH, 307056512 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKENZIE, JERMEL DEWON 
1811 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MULLER, ASHTON BRADLEY 
215 FARMINGTON LN DUNLAP, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY 
1613 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043518 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEOPLES, LASHONDA 
7827 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
IMPROPER PASSING

POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE 
1713 LAHUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RAINES, KATHERINE DAWN 
3649 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF DELIVERY O

RODDY, VINCE EDWARD 
2046 REINDEER TRL SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

SCHMOOK, WANDA RENE 
1185 MOUNTAIN CK RD CHATTANOOGA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

SHACKLEFORD, CARLA TANAY 
3824 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHIRLEY, CRYSTAL DAWN 
4796 FORREST WOOD LN HIXSON, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SIMON REYNOSO, FIDENCIO MISAEL 
221 EDSEL ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, RODNEY BRYAN 
5144 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANLEY, JESSICA LAUREN 
2400 EXECUTIVE PARK DRIVE APT 258 CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:
BLEVINS, MCKENNA HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOYD, ALFRED LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
BROWN, MILLIE A
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 02/03/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRUNDAGE, JERRY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE( CATOOSA)
BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE 391704
CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
CORTEZ, ALEJANDRO NMN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ESPANA JULI, WILLER ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FERGUSON, JOANN LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/26/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GUINN, MINDI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/18/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, DALTON MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/14/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • STALKING
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HERNANDEZ, JUAN LEONARDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/30/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINES, MARVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, PATRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
  • POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEGRA, TRENT NMN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCAMY, RILEY POWELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/21/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKENZIE, JERMEL DEWON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/15/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MULLER, ASHTON BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEOPLES, LASHONDA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • IMPROPER PASSING
POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RODDY, VINCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
SCHMOOK, WANDA RENE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/11/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
SHACKLEFORD, CARLA TANAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHIRLEY, CRYSTAL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SIMS, ISAIAH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
SMITH, RODNEY BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/11/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STANLEY, JESSICA LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/06/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


