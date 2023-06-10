Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BLEVINS, MCKENNA HARRISON
1956 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807102
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOYD, ALFRED LAMAR
2113 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042227
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
BROWN, MILLIE A
406 BETTIN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRUNDAGE, JERRY WILLIAM
UNKNOWN FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE( CATOOSA)
BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID
10940 EUSTICE RD.
SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 391704
CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER
3363 DOUGS DRIVE CHATANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 373976617
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (DADE CO GEORGIA)
CORTEZ, ALEJANDRO NMN
900 AIRPORT RD LOT 54 CHATTANOOGA, 374213530
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ESPANA JULI, WILLER ANDRES
1080 WILDWOOD AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373112984
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FERGUSON, JOANN LEE
21274 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GUINN, MINDI NICOLE
117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, DALTON MATTHEW
447 COTTER ST RINGGOLD, 37036
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STALKING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
9809 LOVALL ROAD SODDY DAISTY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HERNANDEZ, JUAN LEONARDO
235 LANDON CT NE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINES, MARVIN LEE
2137 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
2710 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062436
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEGRA, TRENT NMN
1368 SOLAR DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCAMY, RILEY POWELL
2133 HIGHWAY 286 CHATSWORTH, 307056512
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKENZIE, JERMEL DEWON
1811 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MULLER, ASHTON BRADLEY
215 FARMINGTON LN DUNLAP,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY
1613 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043518
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEOPLES, LASHONDA
7827 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
IMPROPER PASSING
POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE
1713 LAHUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAINES, KATHERINE DAWN
3649 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF DELIVERY O
RODDY, VINCE EDWARD
2046 REINDEER TRL SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
SCHMOOK, WANDA RENE
1185 MOUNTAIN CK RD CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
SHACKLEFORD, CARLA TANAY
3824 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHIRLEY, CRYSTAL DAWN
4796 FORREST WOOD LN HIXSON, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SIMON REYNOSO, FIDENCIO MISAEL
221 EDSEL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, RODNEY BRYAN
5144 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STANLEY, JESSICA LAUREN
2400 EXECUTIVE PARK DRIVE APT 258 CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|BLEVINS, MCKENNA HARRISON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BOYD, ALFRED LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/29/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|BROWN, MILLIE A
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 02/03/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRUNDAGE, JERRY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE 391704
|
|CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CORTEZ, ALEJANDRO NMN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ESPANA JULI, WILLER ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FERGUSON, JOANN LEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/26/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GUINN, MINDI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/18/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, DALTON MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/14/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- STALKING
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, JUAN LEONARDO
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/30/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HINES, MARVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/04/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, PATRICK LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|LEGRA, TRENT NMN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCAMY, RILEY POWELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/21/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCKENZIE, JERMEL DEWON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/15/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MULLER, ASHTON BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/20/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEOPLES, LASHONDA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- IMPROPER PASSING
|
|POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RODDY, VINCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
|
|SCHMOOK, WANDA RENE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/11/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|SHACKLEFORD, CARLA TANAY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SHIRLEY, CRYSTAL DAWN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SIMS, ISAIAH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/05/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/20/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)
|
|SMITH, RODNEY BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/11/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STANLEY, JESSICA LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/06/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|