Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLEVINS, MCKENNA HARRISON

1956 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807102

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BOYD, ALFRED LAMAR

2113 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042227

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



BROWN, MILLIE A

406 BETTIN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRUNDAGE, JERRY WILLIAM

UNKNOWN FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE( CATOOSA)



BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID

10940 EUSTICE RD.

Here are the mug shots:

BLEVINS, MCKENNA HARRISON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BOYD, ALFRED LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/29/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES BROWN, MILLIE A

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 02/03/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRUNDAGE, JERRY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/05/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE( CATOOSA) BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE 391704 CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/20/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) CORTEZ, ALEJANDRO NMN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ESPANA JULI, WILLER ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FERGUSON, JOANN LEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/26/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GUINN, MINDI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/18/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, DALTON MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/14/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STALKING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/30/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HERNANDEZ, JUAN LEONARDO

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/30/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINES, MARVIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/04/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KADARIUS DESHUN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, PATRICK LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE

POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LEGRA, TRENT NMN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/11/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCAMY, RILEY POWELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/21/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKENZIE, JERMEL DEWON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/15/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MULLER, ASHTON BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/11/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PATTON, DAQUISHA LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/20/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEOPLES, LASHONDA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

IMPROPER PASSING POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RODDY, VINCE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA) SCHMOOK, WANDA RENE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/11/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES SHACKLEFORD, CARLA TANAY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SHIRLEY, CRYSTAL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/22/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SIMS, ISAIAH EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/05/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) SMITH, CYRIA DAMARIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/20/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT) SMITH, RODNEY BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/11/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANLEY, JESSICA LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



