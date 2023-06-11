Police Blotter: Woman Upset Man Asked For Receipt Rudely At Circle K; Large Rock Falls Off Construction Truck Damaging Man's Vehicle

Police were called to a disorder at the Circle K, 4849 Hixson Pike. Police spoke with a man and a woman who were allegedly having a disorder. Both of them had the same story as to what caused the disorder. There was a discrepancy with the self checkout and the man wanted receipt copies to take to his bank. The woman said he did it rudely. The man denied these allegations. The disorder was verbal in nature only and once the man got his receipts he left the scene.



Police observed one of the road plates had moved and opened up the hole in the road at 1800 E. 34th St. Public Works was notified and responded.

Officers found a green Nissan pickup truck with a large amount of personal items arrayed around the truck, while parked in a handicapped zone at the Red Roof Suites, 2431 Williams St. Police spoke with the two occupants of the truck. Both said they were cleaning out the truck and would move it from the handicapped zone. Officers did not find any evidence of criminal activity.

Police were informed by staff at the McDonalds, 156 Browns Ferry Road, that a vehicle had been sitting in their parking lot for the past two hours with its lights on. Police spoke with the man in the vehicle, who said that he pulled over to use McDonalds' Wi-Fi for a few hours before heading back on the road to go back home to Texas.

A suspicious person was reported by workers at 5104 Hixson Pike. Officers spoke with two construction workers who had just arrived on the job site. The workers said that they heard someone inside the building that they were working on. Police searched the building and were not able to locate anyone inside.

A man told police he and his wife left their bikes locked on a bike rack with a cable when they got to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, 399 McCallie Ave. The wife said she last saw them when she left there with her bike around 9:30 p.m. The man said he then discovered that his bike was gone, along with the cable, when he left later around 10:30 p.m.

A woman on Chestnut Street told police she rented a vehicle from Hertz and had loaned it to a friend she has been talking to. The use of the vehicle was for and hour or two, with the understanding he would be right back. She said now the friend is ignoring/blocking her calls and texts. There is no further suspect information available. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen. A BOLO was broadcast on all channels.



A man told police he was driving on N. Access Road when a Gibco Construction Co. truck carrying large rocks was passing him. He said during a curve in the road, a rock fell from the Gibco truck and struck his vehicle. The Gibco truck did have its cover on and the rocks were loaded in accordance with regulation. The rock hit the man's front engine compartment, specifically the grill portion of the vehicle. His vehicle was still running and was able to drive away from the scene after making the report. Gibco told the man they would help him in getting a quote.