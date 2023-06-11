Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER
1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN
10356 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY
330 WILLOW OAK DR RICHMOND HILL, 313244072
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE
3747 SAPULPA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CRACK COCAINE 3
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE II 39170408
BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101618
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUOYMASTER, BRANDON MATTHEW
10940 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795606
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CAGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW
WESTSIDE APARTMENTS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFFEY, TESSA MARIE
2639 HIGHWAY 95 ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE
1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA
2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DYERS, CARRISSA ANN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOLDAWAY, TRACY FREDERICK
7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APT 806 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
2172 NORTH HIGHWAY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE
3982 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191332
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW
3474 LOCKWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
LEE, CHARLES BRANDON
8500 OAK VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MALONE, LOUIS NELSON
2072 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE
113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCULLOM, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
701 N GERMANTOWN RD, APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
1500 WILSON CHATTANOOGA, 374071058
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE. GA)
PEREZ MANRIQUEZ, GEDEON
830 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PUROHIT, VIJAY KUMAR
7820 GIORGIO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RADCLIFF, STEPHEN THOMAS
16 WALLY LN NUM 16 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON
1255 CRAIGMILES ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114683
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY
3012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071527
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RICHARDSON, ROY DANIEL
5252 LOMNICK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RODRIGUEZ, NICOLE RENEE
10 HUNTER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPEARS, AMBER NICOLE
370 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
STARLING, LARRYSHA DESHAE
719 LARKIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE. GA)
THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE
2110 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063545
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VICENTE PELICO, BALDOMERO MARCELINO
37 W 21 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
2759 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, CARMILYA MICHELLE
5417 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY
WOODARD, TRIVAL
250 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
