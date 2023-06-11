Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER

1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN

10356 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY

330 WILLOW OAK DR RICHMOND HILL, 313244072

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE

3747 SAPULPA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CRACK COCAINE 3

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE II 39170408



BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE

4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101618

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUOYMASTER, BRANDON MATTHEW

10940 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795606

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CAGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW

WESTSIDE APARTMENTS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COFFEY, TESSA MARIE

2639 HIGHWAY 95 ROCK SPRING, 30739

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE

1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)



DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA

2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DYERS, CARRISSA ANN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HOLDAWAY, TRACY FREDERICK

7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APT 806 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

2172 NORTH HIGHWAY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE

3982 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191332

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW

3474 LOCKWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)LEE, CHARLES BRANDON8500 OAK VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMALONE, LOUIS NELSON2072 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 00000Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCCARTER, KELLY RENEE113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCULLOM, ANTHONY DEWAYNE701 N GERMANTOWN RD, APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSMITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE1500 WILSON CHATTANOOGA, 374071058Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE. GA)PEREZ MANRIQUEZ, GEDEON830 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PUROHIT, VIJAY KUMAR7820 GIORGIO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYLICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDRADCLIFF, STEPHEN THOMAS16 WALLY LN NUM 16 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSPEEDINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON1255 CRAIGMILES ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114683Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY3012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071527Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARRICHARDSON, ROY DANIEL5252 LOMNICK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRODRIGUEZ, NICOLE RENEE10 HUNTER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSPEARS, AMBER NICOLE370 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)STARLING, LARRYSHA DESHAE719 LARKIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE. GA)THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE2110 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063545Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDVICENTE PELICO, BALDOMERO MARCELINO37 W 21 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWEBB, BILLY HAROLD2759 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, CARMILYA MICHELLE5417 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBURGLARYWOODARD, TRIVAL250 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATION

