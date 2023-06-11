Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, June 11, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER 
1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN 
10356 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY 
330 WILLOW OAK DR RICHMOND HILL, 313244072 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BROWN, PATRICK ANTIONE 
3747 SAPULPA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CRACK COCAINE 3
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE II 39170408

BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE 
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101618 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUOYMASTER, BRANDON MATTHEW 
10940 EUSTICE RD SODDY DAISY, 373795606 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CAGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW 
WESTSIDE APARTMENTS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFEY, TESSA MARIE 
2639 HIGHWAY 95 ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, KANISHA MICHELLE 
1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA 
2735 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYERS, CARRISSA ANN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOLDAWAY, TRACY FREDERICK 
7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD APT 806 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
2172 NORTH HIGHWAY 341 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, ALEXIS DENIECE 
3982 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191332 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JUMP, SCOTT ANDREW 
3474 LOCKWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

LEE, CHARLES BRANDON 
8500 OAK VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MALONE, LOUIS NELSON 
2072 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE 
113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCULLOM, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD, APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE 
1500 WILSON CHATTANOOGA, 374071058 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE 
3414 CLAYTON AVENUE EXT CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE. GA)

PEREZ MANRIQUEZ, GEDEON 
830 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PUROHIT, VIJAY KUMAR 
7820 GIORGIO CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
LICENSES REQUIRED 30 DAY RESIDENCY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

RADCLIFF, STEPHEN THOMAS 
16 WALLY LN NUM 16 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON 
1255 CRAIGMILES ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114683 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RHODES, TRAVIS MALIK-ANTHONY 
3012 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071527 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RICHARDSON, ROY DANIEL 
5252 LOMNICK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RODRIGUEZ, NICOLE RENEE 
10 HUNTER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SAXTON DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SPEARS, AMBER NICOLE 
370 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

STARLING, LARRYSHA DESHAE 
719 LARKIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE. GA)

THOMPSON, MARVIN DEWAYNE 
2110 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063545 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VICENTE PELICO, BALDOMERO MARCELINO 
37 W 21 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WEBB, BILLY HAROLD 
2759 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, CARMILYA MICHELLE 
5417 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY

WOODARD, TRIVAL 
250 NEW MURRAYTOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

