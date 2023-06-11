Bradley County Activates 4 “Ready Room” Storm Shelters

Based on the latest information from the National Weather Service, the four designated Bradley County “Ready Room” Storm Shelters have been activated for Sunday night and will be open beginning at 7 p.m.

Minnis Road Fire Station 11

365 Minnis Road

Cleveland, TN 37323

Dalton Pike Fire Station 12

2015 New St.

Cleveland, TN 37323

Georgetown Road Fire Station 13

5345 Georgetown Road NW

Cleveland, TN 37312

Walker Valley High School

750 Lauderdale Memorial Hwy

Cleveland, TN 37312

Take necessary precautions now for the threat of severe weather, have multiple ways to receive weather-related alerts, and have a place to safely shelter in case of a tornado.

To receive local alerts on your cell phone, text the words “join cbcema” to 31002.