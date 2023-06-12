Latest Headlines

  • Monday, June 12, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENTON, QWATREZ ZINTAY 
6474 SPLIT FIRE COURT ATLANTA, 30315 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE 
1700 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO 
4100 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

COLEMAN, JAYLEN IMARI 
3931 DELITA ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE 
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

EUSTICE, PHILIP COY 
205 HAMLOCK ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

EWING, STEPHEN HARVIS 
622 GEORGIA AVE #305 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FERGUSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWON 
3806 ARROWHEAD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FLERL, JONATHAN ALAN 
907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 373432436 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLETCHER, DENNIS 
1205 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FRANKLIN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
1417 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI 
1649 AURORA AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373113097 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLAND, JOSHUA DRAKE 
21969 AL HIGHWAY 71 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

JOHNSON, DEANGELO CORDALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JOHNSON, SEBASTIAN LEBRON 
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032227 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE 
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MARCIAL-GOMEZ, HERIBETO 
2612 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT 
6333 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM 
6901 DOVER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MCPHERSON, GRAHAM PATRICK 
531 HIDDEN SHADOWS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MILLER, JOSEPH TUCKER 
8344 SAVANNAH LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MOSES, CHRISTY NICHOLE 
2123 SPRING MEADOW LANE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHENTAMINE
FELONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
FELONY POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PADILLA MONTOYA, JOSE NOE 
7245 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARRISH, JOSHUA SAMUEL 
7029 ARBOR LEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

PEREZ-MENDEZ, DENI EBDER 
3200 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PETERS, KAMERON NICHOLAS 
19 TUNNEL BLVD #2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN 
3623 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR

PONCE, JAVIER BERLIN 
HOMLESS , 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REESE, MICHAEL JAMES 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RICHARDSON, JOSHUA RYAN 
12 WENTWORTH PLACE NW ROME, 30165 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROEBER, RHONDA KAY 
727 E 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374112804 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SANDERS, LATISHA NICOLE 
621 MIMORAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STEVISON, JEFFERY DYLON 
2201 SOUTHFORKE DR SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SZEGO, SCOTT EVAN 
3524 RIDGESIDE RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111922 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE 
1710 STANFIEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT

VINES, TYLER RAY 
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

WALL, JOHN CHARLES 
1627 WINDSTONE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN 
13 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

