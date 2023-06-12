Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENTON, QWATREZ ZINTAY
6474 SPLIT FIRE COURT ATLANTA, 30315
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE
1700 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO
4100 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
COLEMAN, JAYLEN IMARI
3931 DELITA ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
220 CULVER ST APT #7 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
EUSTICE, PHILIP COY
205 HAMLOCK ST GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
EWING, STEPHEN HARVIS
622 GEORGIA AVE #305 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FERGUSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWON
3806 ARROWHEAD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FLERL, JONATHAN ALAN
907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 373432436
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLETCHER, DENNIS
1205 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FRANKLIN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
1417 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI
1649 AURORA AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373113097
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLAND, JOSHUA DRAKE
21969 AL HIGHWAY 71 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
JOHNSON, DEANGELO CORDALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JOHNSON, SEBASTIAN LEBRON
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032227
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MARCIAL-GOMEZ, HERIBETO
2612 COWART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT
6333 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162732
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM
6901 DOVER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MCPHERSON, GRAHAM PATRICK
531 HIDDEN SHADOWS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLER, JOSEPH TUCKER
8344 SAVANNAH LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MOSES, CHRISTY NICHOLE
2123 SPRING MEADOW LANE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHENTAMINE
FELONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
FELONY POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PADILLA MONTOYA, JOSE NOE
7245 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARRISH, JOSHUA SAMUEL
7029 ARBOR LEAF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
PEREZ-MENDEZ, DENI EBDER
3200 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PETERS, KAMERON NICHOLAS
19 TUNNEL BLVD #2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN
3623 SHIRL JO LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR
PONCE, JAVIER BERLIN
HOMLESS ,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REESE, MICHAEL JAMES
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RICHARDSON, JOSHUA RYAN
12 WENTWORTH PLACE NW ROME, 30165
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROEBER, RHONDA KAY
727 E 23RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374112804
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SANDERS, LATISHA NICOLE
621 MIMORAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEVISON, JEFFERY DYLON
2201 SOUTHFORKE DR SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SZEGO, SCOTT EVAN
3524 RIDGESIDE RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374111922
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE
1710 STANFIEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VINES, TYLER RAY
13221 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
WALL, JOHN CHARLES
1627 WINDSTONE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN
13 OLD MILLER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
Here are the mug shots:
|BENTON, QWATREZ ZINTAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CASTENEDA-SIMON, MARIANO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|COLEMAN, JAYLEN IMARI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DANIELS, JEREMY EVONNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|EWING, STEPHEN HARVIS
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 08/09/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|FERGUSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/27/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FRANKLIN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/17/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLAND, JOSHUA DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|JOHNSON, SEBASTIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JONES, QUINCY JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MCCURDY, TIMOTHY LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCFARLAND, KEYCHEMYRA SHEMAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MCPHERSON, GRAHAM PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/12/1977
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MILLER, JOSEPH TUCKER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MOSES, CHRISTY NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHENTAMINE
- FELONY POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
- FELONY POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARRISH, JOSHUA SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/18/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|PEREZ-MENDEZ, DENI EBDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD OFFENSE)
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PETERS, KAMERON NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/09/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, JESSE CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/10/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR
|
|PONCE, JAVIER BERLIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/08/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RALEY, WHITNEY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|REESE, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RICHARDSON, JOSHUA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/05/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROEBER, RHONDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, LATISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SZEGO, SCOTT EVAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, BREANNA JANILLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|VINES, TYLER RAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/08/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|WALL, JOHN CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/22/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|WHITMIRE, GREGORY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/20/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ZIMMERMAN, KRYSTAL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/11/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
|