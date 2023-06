Here is the Walker County Arrest Report for June 5-11:

AKERY AUSTIN BLAKE W/M 30 MISD OFFICER MILLER DUI, NO SEATBELT, NO INSURANCE

CAMPBELL KAREN RENEE W/F 32 MISD OFFICER COKER FAILURE TO APPEAR, PROBATION VIOLATION (M)

CHESSER ALYANA BLAINE W/F 21 FELONY OFFICER GALYON POSS. OF METH

FARMER CHERITY HOPE W/F -- -- OFFICER RUSS BACK FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

CUTTS ALLEN JUSTIN W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER MILLER INTERSTATE INTERFERENCE WITH CUSTODY

KIDWELL JAMISON SHANE W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

OWENS KIOMEE DESHAWN B/M 27 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

MOORE CHARLES IZ B/M 32 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON FAILURE TO APPEAR (F)

BOURQUE THOMAS JOSEPH W/M 41 MISD SELF CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

RAY SHANNON JACOB W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION,(M), TRAFFICING DRUGS, AGGRAVATED ASSUALT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT x5

LONG MEAGAN BRIANNA W/F 22 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS TRAFFICING DRUGS

KING CHRISTOPHER RYAN W/M 30 MISD OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY DECEPTION

NGUYEN JAYDEN THAI W/M 17 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART RECKLESS DRIVING, WINDOW TINT VIOLATION, SPEEDING, POSS. OF ALCHOLIC BEVERAGES BY PERSON UNDER 21

DUCKETT TERRY LEE W/M 58 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

OSEI KING MUSIC B/M 22 FELONY -- BOND SURRENDER

SLEDGE JR. DONALD CONDRIDGE B/M 35 MISD OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

PETERSON ZACHARY PAUL W/M 34 MISD OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

SNIDER AMY MERIDETH W/F 43 MISD OFFICER HUNT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

DAY LYNDA SAMSEL W/F 72 MISD OFFICER THOMASON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LYLE VALERIE TENA B/F 31 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, DUI-DRUGS, DUI- CHILD ENDANGERMENT x2, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

YOUNG SAMUEL PAUL W/M 41 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL BATTERY-FVA

SANCHEZ SANDOUGAL ISIDRO H/M 35 FELONY OFFICER COKER CHILD MOLESTATION x2

WOOTEN CHRISTOPHER BRIAN W/M 45 MISD OFFICER MILLER VIOLATION OF TPO

PANKEY MESSHICK SAMPSON W/M 24 MISD OFFICER YOUNG BATTERY- FVA

TRIPP THOMAS JAMES W/M 35 MISD OFFICER MAROON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

BEARD JOHN ROBERT W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

BEARD JACOB DANIEL W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS SALE OF SCHEDULE II, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

PAINTER COURTNEY SHAY W/F 24 MISD SELF FTA

DAVIS JANICE MARIE B/F 51 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION VIOLATION

PAYNE MARSHALL RALPH W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER DURHAM MALICE MURDER, MURDER

NORRIS DEVONTA ARDERALL B/M 30 MISD OFFICER THOMASON WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

RIEGELMAN KATHRYN ANN W/F 61 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JONES CATHY ELIZABETH W/F 49 MISD OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

TUCKER SABRINA LEANN W/F 44 MISD OFFICER FOSTER FTA NON FINGERPRINTABLE

KINSEY DEWAYNE ROBERT W/M MISD OFFICER WORLEY OBSTRUCTION

HEAD RECHELLE ELAINE W/F 73 MISD OFFICER WORLEY OBSTRUCTION

MCNISH DANIEL WAYNE W/M 47 FELONY COKER ENTERING AUTO, CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

SAYLOR CODY LEE W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS VGCSA

REID THADDES EUGENE B/M 33 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

HAGAMAN KATHLEEN TERESA W/F 43 MISD OFFICER COKER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

WALKER WILLIAM THOMAS W/M 49 FELONY MILLER VGCSA

PEDRO MIGUEL PASCUAL W/M 30 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

SITZ JURIA DETT W/F 43 HOLD FOR DADE CO

LOLLIS ODARRIUS ANTWON B/M 18 FELONY OFFICER COKER CHILD MOLESTATION

EDWARDS DAKOTA ALLEN W/M 29 COURT SANCTION

WHITED JOSEPH PATRICK W/M 41 MISD OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

NEIGHBORS MINDY SUE W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER SARRELL DUI, SUPER SPEEDER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4 CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MORRISON MICHAEL BENNY W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER MILLER AGG SEXUAL BATTERY

FOX DEVLIN MICHAEL W/M 27 MISD OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY CONVERSION

BIGELOW PATRICIA JOY W/F 38 MISD OFFICER SMITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WEST JAMES JEFFERSON W/M 24 MISD OFFICER SMITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BURTON LISA NICOLE W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER HOUSER DUI DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ELLIS ROGER GEOVANNY B/M 29 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, DRIVING ON SIDEWALK, NO INSURANCE, U-TURN IN CURVE

SMITH CHRISTOPHER ALLEN W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

PENN LONITA DARL B/M 29 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

YARBROUGH JOHNNY LEE W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER, BURGLARY, PROBATION VIOLATION

YOUNG CARA LEIGH W/F 42 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

KRAUSE AMANDA MAE W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

PEREZ TIRZO GONZALEZ H/M 47 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

WIGGINS CHAZ’MON SAMONE B/F 29 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DUI, FLEEING/ ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE, NO TURN SIGNAL, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

STEVENS DAVID LEE B/M 29 -- OFFICER DELACRUZ BACK FROM HOSPITAL

DIXON DANYELL KAY W/F 28 MISD OFFICER MATTESON BATTERY- FVA

DWIGHT GAGE KEION B/M 25 MISD OFFICER THOMASON VIOLATION OF TPO, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO POLICE OFFICER, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

HOLLOWAY LANISHA SHANTAY B/F 24 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GERWIG ZACHARIAH GLENN W/M 25 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, IMPROPER USE OF TURN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

JOHNSON ESTHER LEA W/F 41 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SPEEDING

MILLIANS ANGELA KAY W/F 59 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

MARSHALL BRYANT RANDALL B/M 33 MISD OFFICER REECE VIOLATION OF FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

DODD II ERIC LANCE W/M 32 MISD OFFICER PARRISH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO BRAKE LIGHTS

COOPER CALEB FRANKLIN W/M 22 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DAVIS-BURNHAM RHONDA DIANE SUSAN W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER GILREATH THEFT BY TAKING- MOTOR VEHICLE

BISKNER DAVID LEE W/M 31 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

OLIVER KIMBERLY KNOVEST B/F 39 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

GALVEZ ABIGAIL BRAVO H/M 42 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

THOMISON MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 47 MISD OFFICER THOMASON CRIMINAL TRESPASS