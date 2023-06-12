Latest Headlines

Bicyclist Injured In Wreck On Amnicola Highway Sunday Evening

  • Monday, June 12, 2023
Chattanooga Police responded to 2100 Amnicola Highway at 8 p.m. on Sunday for a call of a pedestrian involved in a crash.

Police located a bicyclist suffering from serious, non-life threatening injuries. The cyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were told the cyclist, for unknown reasons, ran into the side of the vehicle. No one in the vehicle was injured.

No charges have been filed in the case.
