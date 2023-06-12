Bicyclist Injured In Wreck On Amnicola Highway Sunday Evening

Here is the Walker County Arrest Report for June 5-11:
AKERY AUSTIN BLAKE W/M 30 MISD OFFICER MILLER DUI, NO SEATBELT, NO INSURANCE
CAMPBELL KAREN RENEE W/F 32 MISD OFFICER COKER FAILURE ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENTON, QWATREZ ZINTAY
6474 SPLIT FIRE COURT ATLANTA, 30315
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ... more
Chattanooga Police responded to 2100 Amnicola Highway at 8 p.m. on Sunday for a call of a pedestrian involved in a crash.
Police located a bicyclist suffering from serious, non-life threatening ... more