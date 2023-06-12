Latest Headlines

Nursing Home Resident Is Victim Of Fraud - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, June 12, 2023
Adult Protective Services reported that there had been potential fraudulent activity in the bank account belonging to a local nursing home patient. 

A sexual assault from the week prior was alleged to have occurred in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood. 

Police assisted the fire department in the 9900 block of Pennywood Lane with a smoking outdoor power box. EPB was able to disconnect the neighborhood of power and have a crew scheduled to repair the unit.

A vehicle tried to merge onto the 9400 block of Apison Pike but was unsuccessful and crashed into another vehicle. 

A resident reported their young child missing in the 9200 block of Homewood Circle.
The child was located playing with the neighbor’s dog prior to police arrival.

A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license. 

East Ridge police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with a failure to appear warrant from traffic related charges. The fugitive was transported to the jail. 

A concerned citizen reported what appeared to be a domestic assault in the parking lot of Truist Bank. Officers checked the area but nothing was located. 

A resident of The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex called police to ask questions about their former spouse violating their bond conditions. While on scene the resident was found to have a Collegedale warrant for harassment and was arrested. 

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to a vehicle occupant being arrested for a Hamilton County warrant. 

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original traffic related offense. 

Night shift officers got out with two individuals that were sitting in a vehicle in front of a closed business in the 5900 block of Elementary. They stated that they were the cleaning crew but forgot their key to get inside. Both parties were checked for warrants and allowed to leave the area. 

Officers noticed an individual walking in the roadway near the 9300 block of Lee Highway, hitting themself and acting unusual. Contact was made and they stated that they were walking to the gas station to get cigarettes. The individual was allowed to continue on their way. 

Police were called to the Circle K, located in the 9300 block of Lee Highway, when the store clerk called about an individual acting “strange”. Officers arrived and found the individual they had just spoken with. At the request of the store clerk the individual was asked to leave the property. They did so without incident. 

A concerned citizen called in about a driver allegedly hanging out of a vehicle unconscious in the lot of the Circle K, located in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Nothing was located when checked. 

An officer made contact with an individual walking in the 10700 block of Lee Highway. The individual was walking to get away from an altercation they had inside Bradley County. The officer gave them a ride to the Springhill Suites.   

An unknown 911 call came in from The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on a bond revocation warrant from original drug charges. 

A deer with chronic wasting disease was put down in the 4600 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. 

A rear end crash crash was reported in the 4800 block of University Drive. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9300 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

K9 Krino was requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a vehicle drug sniff in the 6.6 mile marker of I-75. 

Police were called to the Pizza Hut, located in the 5900 block of Main Street, for an individual who was allegedly throwing food and yelling at customers. Officers located the individual at the Aldi’s grocery store, in the 5900 block of Elementary Way, and found them to be the same individual officers had made contact with the the night before at the Circle K. The individual was arrested for disorderly conduct. 

Southern Adventist University’s campus security reported a suspicious person that had been on their campus sometime earlier. Security officers stated that the individual had spoke with a dean and had stated that God had told them to come there and spread the word. The area was checked for the suspicious person and no contact was made.

K9 Krino was requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a vehicle drug sniff at Hickory Street and Ocoee Street. 

A traffic stop in the 4900 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI. 

An officer assisted the Ooltewah Baptist Church with traffic control during their VBS program. 

A construction crew accidentally activated a business alarm in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. 

Night shift officers assisted EPB with traffic control while they repaired downed power lines that were across the road in the area of University Drive and Camp Road. 

