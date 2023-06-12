13-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Falling 25-30 Feet In Falling Water Area

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, June 12, 2023

A 13-year-old girl was rescued after falling Tuesday evening in the Falling Water area.

A family was exploring the nature trails and rocky terrain at the foot Signal Mountain. At 6:40 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting their daughter had slipped off a rock and fallen 25-30 feet.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to 836 Pickett Gulf Road (Falling Water) and arrived on the scene requesting a mutual aid response for additional manpower to the scene.

The Chattanooga Fire Department, Waldens Ridge Emergency Services and Mowbray VFD responded to the scene.

At 7:05 p.m., HCEMS and first responders hiked into the rocky woods to the patient where they assessed her injuries and secured her in a stokes basket. They proceeded to carry her out of the woods to the ambulance.

At 8:10 p.m., HCEMS transported the girl to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Baylor School Headmaster Chris Angel, 52, was taken into custody on Friday following an arrest on charges of operating a boat while under the influence on Nickajack Lake. Sunday morning, the ... more

Adult Protective Services reported that there had been potential fraudulent activity in the bank account belonging to a local nursing home patient. A sexual assault from the week prior was ... more

