13-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Falling 25-30 Feet In Falling Water Area

A 13-year-old girl was rescued after falling Tuesday evening in the Falling Water area.

A family was exploring the nature trails and rocky terrain at the foot Signal Mountain. At 6:40 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting their daughter had slipped off a rock and fallen 25-30 feet.



The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to 836 Pickett Gulf Road (Falling Water) and arrived on the scene requesting a mutual aid response for additional manpower to the scene.

The Chattanooga Fire Department, Waldens Ridge Emergency Services and Mowbray VFD responded to the scene.

At 7:05 p.m., HCEMS and first responders hiked into the rocky woods to the patient where they assessed her injuries and secured her in a stokes basket. They proceeded to carry her out of the woods to the ambulance.

At 8:10 p.m., HCEMS transported the girl to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.