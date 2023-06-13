Police Blotter: Drinking Women Argue Over Furniture; Woman Wants Person In Jail To Stay There

Two women on Chestnut Street told police they had been drinking and arguing over furniture most of the morning. Both said it was only verbal. One woman said she would leave the residence to prevent further disorder.

A woman on Nye Drive called police because her ex-husband was gathering belongings and not leaving. He eventually left prior to police arrival.

Police responded to a suspicious female who was sitting inside of the Mellow Mushroom bathroom at 205 Broad St. When police arrived, they spoke with the woman on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. She said she had a urinary infection and declined EMS. The woman is a known vagrant in the area who frequents the downtown area.

A woman on Shallowford Road told police she and her boyfriend were involved in a heated, verbal argument but that it never became physical. The boyfriend had left before police arrived. The woman will call back if needed.

A man on S. Germantown Road told police he was pulling into the apartment complex behind someone, and the security gate came down and hit his front window causing approximately $150 of damage.

A man on Gunbarrel Road told police a metal water cap in the street damaged his car. Police saw the Chattanooga city-owned water cap in the street in pieces, posing a potential hazard to other vehicles in the roadway. Police collected the broken pieces and removed them out of the road. The man said he was driving when he ran over the water cap which cracked his front passenger tire rim.

A man on W. 37th St. told police his brother invited his girlfriend over to their apartment. The man said his mother told the girlfriend to leave. The girlfriend refused to leave until the man called police. The mother told police they have had similar problems with the girlfriend in the past and she would like for her to be trespassed. The officer told the mother they were unable to trespass the girlfriend because she wasn’t there when police arrived.

A woman on Tacoa Circle told police that another woman, who is currently in jail, had been hanging around her home. She said the other woman used to beg her for money and she needs to remain in jail. Police told her that if the other woman gets out and causes any issues to call police.