Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW
173 TRADEWIN DRIVE FORT OGLETHORP, 30742
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE
1007 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROOME, ANTHONY BERNARD
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE
3736 WAUCHULA HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DAVIS, TENHYIA L
1994 APPLIND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOUGLAS, BRYANT C
2666 SWEATBAY CIRCLE ,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR
1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN
4883 RANKCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
843 SYLVIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
12832 NEWMAN GREEN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARRIS, STEPHEN ERIN
2614 LYNDON AVE APT D6 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAYES, LARRY G
4619 ADAMS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE
2815 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HUITRON, LUIS ALBERTO
7452 TIERCEL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JACKSON, COLLINS BISHOP
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT H8 HIXSON, 373435029
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN
1508 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL
411 DOVER HIXSON, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LOCHEHERK, REGINA
404 TUNNEL BLVD B5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASHAW, NATHAN ROBERT
2791 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
MASON, JADAN MEKEL
5314 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE
208 INTEGRA VISTAS DR APT 205 HIXSON, 373435449
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MOORE, MAURICE ALEXANDER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PARKS, CARL EDMUND
1608 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063047
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
2323 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
1230 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434156
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA
1214 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063115
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SEYMOUR, LOGAN DEAN
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 34 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON
1911 CHAMBERLAIN AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE
7206 NORTH CREST FIELD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, MARTIN EDWARD
142 PONDEROSA DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILKEY, LESLEY RAYMOND
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES
604A GADD RD HIXSON, 373433829
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)
WOOTEN, JACKIE
1718 WILSON ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/02/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROOME, ANTHONY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/27/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|DAVIS, TENHYIA L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/08/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HARRIS, STEPHEN ERIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HAYES, LARRY G
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/17/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/15/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUITRON, LUIS ALBERTO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/20/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|JACKSON, COLLINS BISHOP
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/09/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/04/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
|
|LOCHEHERK, REGINA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/27/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/03/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MASHAW, NATHAN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
|
|MASON, JADAN MEKEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
|
|MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MOORE, MAURICE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARKS, CARL EDMUND
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/08/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|SEYMOUR, LOGAN DEAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|THOMAS, MARTIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/25/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILKEY, LESLEY RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 05/20/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/19/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)
|
|WOOTEN, JACKIE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 09/28/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|