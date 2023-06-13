Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW

173 TRADEWIN DRIVE FORT OGLETHORP, 30742

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE

1007 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROOME, ANTHONY BERNARD

2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE

3736 WAUCHULA HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DAVIS, TENHYIA L

1994 APPLIND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DOUGLAS, BRYANT C

2666 SWEATBAY CIRCLE ,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SPEEDING

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR

1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN

4883 RANKCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON

843 SYLVIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL

12832 NEWMAN GREEN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HARRIS, STEPHEN ERIN

2614 LYNDON AVE APT D6 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HAYES, LARRY G

4619 ADAMS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE

2815 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



HUITRON, LUIS ALBERTO

7452 TIERCEL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JACKSON, COLLINS BISHOP

4518 HIXSON PIKE APT H8 HIXSON, 373435029

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN

1508 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL

411 DOVER HIXSON, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



LOCHEHERK, REGINA

404 TUNNEL BLVD B5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MASHAW, NATHAN ROBERT

2791 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING



MASON, JADAN MEKEL

5314 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT



MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN

3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE

208 INTEGRA VISTAS DR APT 205 HIXSON, 373435449

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MOORE, MAURICE ALEXANDER

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



PARKS, CARL EDMUND

1608 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063047

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN

2323 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST

1230 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434156

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA

1214 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063115

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



SEYMOUR, LOGAN DEAN

2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 34 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON

1911 CHAMBERLAIN AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE7206 NORTH CREST FIELD LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, MARTIN EDWARD142 PONDEROSA DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILKEY, LESLEY RAYMONDHOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTWINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES604A GADD RD HIXSON, 373433829Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)WOOTEN, JACKIE1718 WILSON ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

