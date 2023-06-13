Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW 
173 TRADEWIN DRIVE FORT OGLETHORP, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, TORREY DEWAYNE 
1007 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROOME, ANTHONY BERNARD 
2421 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE 
3736 WAUCHULA HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DAVIS, TENHYIA L 
1994 APPLIND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOUGLAS, BRYANT C 
2666 SWEATBAY CIRCLE , 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR 
1107 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FLEMING, KARL ESHAWN 
4883 RANKCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON 
843 SYLVIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL 
12832 NEWMAN GREEN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARRIS, STEPHEN ERIN 
2614 LYNDON AVE APT D6 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HAYES, LARRY G 
4619 ADAMS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HENSLEY, DAVID AURICE 
2815 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

HUITRON, LUIS ALBERTO 
7452 TIERCEL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JACKSON, COLLINS BISHOP 
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT H8 HIXSON, 373435029 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, TIMOTHY SHAWN 
1508 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

JUAREZ-PEREZ, MYNOR ISRAEL 
411 DOVER HIXSON, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LOCHEHERK, REGINA 
404 TUNNEL BLVD B5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MADDEN, ROMEKA LAQUIOA 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MASHAW, NATHAN ROBERT 
2791 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING

MASON, JADAN MEKEL 
5314 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT

MATHIS, MARCUS DEWAIN 
3711 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111526 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, ADRINANNE RENEE 
208 INTEGRA VISTAS DR APT 205 HIXSON, 373435449 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MOORE, MAURICE ALEXANDER 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PARKS, CARL EDMUND 
1608 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063047 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PARKS, DANIEL STEPHAN 
2323 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST 
1230 GADD RD HIXSON, 373434156 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA 
1214 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063115 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SEYMOUR, LOGAN DEAN 
2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 34 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, TERRANCE ANTON 
1911 CHAMBERLAIN AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE 
7206 NORTH CREST FIELD LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, MARTIN EDWARD 
142 PONDEROSA DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKEY, LESLEY RAYMOND 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES 
604A GADD RD HIXSON, 373433829 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)

WOOTEN, JACKIE 
1718 WILSON ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

