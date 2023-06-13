Child Calls 911 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An unknown 911 call came in from the Springhill Suites. The call was found to have been made by children in one of the rooms. The parents were made aware of the situation and the children were provided a learning opportunity about not calling 911.

An officer assisted a motorist change a tire in the 4900 block of University Drive.



An individual called police on behalf of their spouse who had found their vehicle gas cap opened after their walk at the Imagination Station.





Security camera footage showed no one had approached their vehicle while it had been parked at city hall.A Collegedale fugitive turned themself in and was booked on a bond revocation warrant for drug possession. They were transported to the jail.Officers checked the well-being of an elderly individual in the Spring Green apartment complex. The resident advised that they were hungry. Police ensured that the resident received food.An individual reported that they believed someone had been filming them while they had been on the Greenway. Police checked the area but nothing out of the ordinary was located.A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original theft charge.Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who was taken into custody and booked on theft related warrants before being taken to the jail.While on a routine neighborhood patrol, a night shift officer located an open trunk on a parked car in the Robinson Farm neighborhood. Contact was unable to be made with the owner, but the trunk was secured by the officer.A rear door alarm was activated at Cato, in the Ooltewah Crossing Plaza. The building was found secure and nothing was out of the ordinary.Officers responded to the Collegedale Academy high school for an alarm. The building was checked and found secure.