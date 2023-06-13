Drugs, Weapons Found During Arrest Of Wanted Man

Chattanooga Police on Tuesday executed an arrest warrant for a wanted fugitive and found narcotics, weapons and paraphernalia inside the residence.
Law enforcement officials located Larry Douglas, who was wanted for several outstanding warrants. While executing the arrest warrant, another warrant was obtained for the residence.
Douglas was arrested on outstanding warrants as well as the drugs, weapons and narcotics found at the residence.
Police found 18.8 grams of marijuana, mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, more than $3,000 in cash, an AR15 style pistol with live ammunition, and additional miscellaneous ammunition.