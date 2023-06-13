Blackburn Calls For Special Counsel "To Investigate Biden Family Corruption"

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) on Tuesday led a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on him to appoint a special counsel to investigate any wrongdoing by President Biden and his family in their business dealings.



Senators J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) joined Senator Blackburn as co-signers on the letter.

The senators said, “Under your watch, the Department of Justice has been weaponized to target President Biden’s top political opponent in advance of the 2024 election. Meanwhile, your DOJ has blatantly ignored the credible allegations of President Biden’s and his family’s corruption.

“Recent reports indicate that Burisma - a Ukrainian natural gas firm where Hunter Biden sat on the board - allegedly paid then-Vice President Biden $5 million to influence United States policy decisions - conduct that would clearly constitute bribery. To make matters worse, the FBI has stonewalled congressional oversight of this matter, refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee. Additionally, both Joe and Hunter Biden pursued numerous business deals that were allegedly arranged by individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“Given these concerning allegations that continue to come to light with each passing day, we urge you to appoint a special counsel to investigate any wrongdoing by President Biden and his family in their business dealings. Only then—with the appointment of a neutral and independent special counsel with broad authority to investigate these credible claims of the Biden family’s corruption—can the American people be assured that there is truly one set of laws in this country and that they apply to everyone equally, regardless of their viewpoint or political affiliation.”

