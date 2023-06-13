Latest Headlines

Blackburn Calls For Special Counsel "To Investigate Biden Family Corruption"

  • Tuesday, June 13, 2023

 Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) on Tuesday led a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on him to appoint a special counsel to investigate any wrongdoing by President Biden and his family in their business dealings.  

Senators J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) joined Senator Blackburn as co-signers on the letter.

The senators said, “Under your watch, the Department of Justice has been weaponized to target President Biden’s top political opponent in advance of the 2024 election. Meanwhile, your DOJ has blatantly ignored the credible allegations of President Biden’s and his family’s corruption. 

“Recent reports indicate that Burisma - a Ukrainian natural gas firm where Hunter Biden sat on the board - allegedly paid then-Vice President Biden $5 million to influence United States policy decisions - conduct that would clearly constitute bribery. To make matters worse, the FBI has stonewalled congressional oversight of this matter, refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee. Additionally, both Joe and Hunter Biden pursued numerous business deals that were allegedly arranged by individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“Given these concerning allegations that continue to come to light with each passing day, we urge you to appoint a special counsel to investigate any wrongdoing by President Biden and his family in their business dealings.  Only then—with the appointment of a neutral and independent special counsel with broad authority to investigate these credible claims of the Biden family’s corruption—can the American people be assured that there is truly one set of laws in this country and that they apply to everyone equally, regardless of their viewpoint or political affiliation.”

Read the full letter here.

Latest Headlines
Mayor Wants To Aid Ukranian City; Some City Council Members Have Concerns
  • Breaking News
  • 6/13/2023
Fleischmann Votes To Block Biden Administration’s "Unconstitutional" Pistol Brace Ban
  • Breaking News
  • 6/13/2023
John Shearer: Engineers Club Gets Sneak Peek At Tivoli’s Future And Past
  • Breaking News
  • 6/13/2023
City Council Hears Debate On Motel To Apartments Conversion; Decision Delayed
  • Breaking News
  • 6/13/2023
Blackburn Calls For Special Counsel "To Investigate Biden Family Corruption"
  • Breaking News
  • 6/13/2023
Chattanooga Police Officer Injured In Wrong-Way Collision; Jadan Mason Is Arrested
Chattanooga Police Officer Injured In Wrong-Way Collision; Jadan Mason Is Arrested
  • Breaking News
  • 6/13/2023
Breaking News
Mayor Wants To Aid Ukranian City; Some City Council Members Have Concerns
  • 6/13/2023

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday announced the establishment of a new working group to rally resident support for Trostyanets, a Ukrainian city that he said survived 31 days of Russian occupation and ... more

Fleischmann Votes To Block Biden Administration’s "Unconstitutional" Pistol Brace Ban
  • 6/13/2023

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann voted Tuesday to block the Biden Administration’s "unconstitutional" pistol brace ban. He said, "This comes after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ... more

City Council Hears Debate On Motel To Apartments Conversion; Decision Delayed
  • 6/13/2023

The City Council on Tuesday heard debate on a rezoning plan for two run-down Lee Highway motels that the new owner wants to upgrade and convert to apartments. After extensive discussion, the ... more

Breaking News
Blackburn Calls For Special Counsel "To Investigate Biden Family Corruption"
  • 6/13/2023
City Council Getting New Personnel Policy
  • 6/13/2023
Drugs, Weapons Found During Arrest Of Wanted Man
Drugs, Weapons Found During Arrest Of Wanted Man
  • 6/13/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/13/2023
Child Calls 911 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/13/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
  • 6/13/2023
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
Do You Care?
  • 6/13/2023
Bridge Cleanup Cost Too Much - And Response
  • 6/9/2023
When White Children Are Murdered - And Response (5)
  • 6/9/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Finally Come Together In A Big Way
Dan Fleser: Vols Finally Come Together In A Big Way
  • 6/13/2023
Vols Heading To Omaha After 5-0 Victory At Southern Miss
  • 6/13/2023
UTC's Poppie Announces Final Additions To 2023-24 Women's Basketball Roster
UTC's Poppie Announces Final Additions To 2023-24 Women's Basketball Roster
  • 6/12/2023
Randy Smith: The Cost Of A New First Baseman's Mitt
Randy Smith: The Cost Of A New First Baseman's Mitt
  • 6/12/2023
Dan Fleser: Burke's Swing Went A Long Way
Dan Fleser: Burke's Swing Went A Long Way
  • 6/11/2023
Happenings
Chickamauga Chapter DAR Announces 23 Awards To Area Students
  • 6/13/2023
La Paz Chattanooga Begins 2023 Community Needs Assessment
  • 6/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Greatest Cable TV Shows
Jerry Summers: Greatest Cable TV Shows
  • 6/12/2023
Morning Pointe Of Athens’s Mastering Memory Golf Tournament Is June 28
Morning Pointe Of Athens’s Mastering Memory Golf Tournament Is June 28
  • 6/13/2023
248th Anniversary Of U.S. Merchant Marine Celebrated
248th Anniversary Of U.S. Merchant Marine Celebrated
  • 6/13/2023
Entertainment
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/13/2023
Bonnaroo 2023 – The Bottom Line
  • 6/13/2023
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
  • 6/13/2023
Chilling And Milling Is July 4 At Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/12/2023
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Performs At Freedom Celebration July 3
  • 6/12/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
  • 6/13/2023
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
Do You Care?
  • 6/13/2023
Dining
New Restaurant By Jason Bowers Opening Soon At Signal Mountain
  • 6/13/2023
Food Truck Friday Chicken Wing Battle Is June 16
  • 6/12/2023
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
  • 6/7/2023
Business
Catoosa County Chamber’s Leadership Class Is Largest Ever
Catoosa County Chamber’s Leadership Class Is Largest Ever
  • 6/12/2023
The Ark Pet Spa And Hotel Red Bank Reopens After Renovation
  • 6/12/2023
Gas Prices Drop 9.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/12/2023
Real Estate
City to Launch First-Time Home Buyer Grant And Loan Program At Affordable Housing Resource Fair June 12
  • 6/8/2023
Nicole Heyman Appointed To Chattanooga Housing Authority Board Of Commissioners
  • 6/7/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 1-7
  • 6/8/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga's Labor History Added To UTC Library Digital Collections
Chattanooga's Labor History Added To UTC Library Digital Collections
  • 6/13/2023
CSCC Assessment Center Provides Test Proctoring Services for ETSU
  • 6/13/2023
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
  • 6/12/2023
Living Well
RAM Seeks Volunteers For Free, 2-Day Healthcare Clinic In East Ridge
  • 6/13/2023
Jimmy Simpson Foundation Hires Dr. Philip Wexler As New Director Of Respiratory At Safehaven
Jimmy Simpson Foundation Hires Dr. Philip Wexler As New Director Of Respiratory At Safehaven
  • 6/13/2023
Climb Out Of The Darkness 5k Community Run And Free Family Event Is June 25
  • 6/12/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Spencer McCallie III Recalls Pat Robertson’s McCallie Connections
  • 6/10/2023
Always The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/8/2023
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Outdoors
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Gail Loveland Barille, Director Of Outdoor Chattanooga
  • 6/12/2023
Charles Egbuniwe, 22, Drowns On Fort Loudoun Lake On Saturday Afternoon
  • 6/10/2023
Ribbon Cutting Held At New Camp Jordan Fishing Pier
  • 6/10/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Can We Find You in the 'Impatient' Parking Lot?
Bob Tamasy: Can We Find You in the 'Impatient' Parking Lot?
  • 6/12/2023
Krystal Scarbrough To Speak At SCWN June 22 Marketplace Luncheon
  • 6/12/2023
John Shearer: The Early Architectural Histories Of First And Centenary Methodist Churches
  • 6/9/2023
Obituaries
David Robert Hackett
David Robert Hackett
  • 6/13/2023
Joyce Robbs Sloan
Joyce Robbs Sloan
  • 6/13/2023
Peggy Ann Brown Bates
Peggy Ann Brown Bates
  • 6/13/2023
Area Obituaries
Jenkins, Bonnie Jo Wilson (Cleveland)
Jenkins, Bonnie Jo Wilson (Cleveland)
  • 6/13/2023
Hilley, Betty Sue Ellis (Dalton)
Hilley, Betty Sue Ellis (Dalton)
  • 6/13/2023
Hardaker, Charles (Dalton)
Hardaker, Charles (Dalton)
  • 6/13/2023