City Council Hears Debate On Motel To Apartments Conversion; Decision Delayed

The City Council on Tuesday heard debate on a rezoning plan for two run-down Lee Highway motels that the new owner wants to upgrade and convert to apartments.

After extensive discussion, the apartment group asked for a one-month deferral.

Mike Price, representing the developer, said a section of property that was to be a buffer area was not currently owned by the developer and time was needed to deal with that issue.

A zoning change that was earlier recommended by the Planning Commission allows 94 units at Motel 6 instead of 70 and 64 units at America's Best Inn instead of 56 at the locations in the 7700 block.

Rick Williams, president of the Silverdale Neighborhood Association, said, "Our biggest concern is security."

He said the motels are near the Airport Inn that the city is converting as supportive housing for the homeless.

Mr. Williams said the units will be only 483 square feet, which he called inhumane.

He said if the plan "had been to blow out some walls, then I would have been down there swinging a hammer."

Marilyn Stockwell said charging over $900 for the small units "doesn't make sense." She said a three-bedroom home a block away is for rent for $1,500 a month.

Councilwoman Jenny Hill said units at Passenger Flats at the Chattanooga Choo Choo are 328 square feet, and it is full. She said the situation is the same for small units at the Tomorrow Building downtown.

The case is due to be concluded on July 11.

Mr. Price said the two motels had generated major numbers of police calls. He said the new owners, Thornhill Management, will have background checks and install security cameras.

He said there would be studio apartments and some two-bedroom units as well as pools and community rooms.

Thornhill Management earlier dropped plans to convert the Knights Inn in Lookout Valley to apartments after strong opposition from County Commissioner Joe Graham and City Councilman Chip Henderson.