Chattanooga Police Officer Injured In Wrong-Way Collision; Jadan Mason Is Arrested

A Chattanooga Police Officer was injured during a wrong way-collision on Sunday.



Officers working in the Brainerd area observed a vehicle wanted in a shots-fired incident. An officer attempted a traffic stop but the suspect fled the stop.



At the same time, another officer was en route to back up the first officer. The suspect drove directly into the path of the second responding officer while driving the wrong way on a one-way street.



The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.