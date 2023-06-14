Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Asks Husband Acting Crazy To Leave; Woman Says Her Husband Stole Her License Plate

  • Wednesday, June 14, 2023

A woman on 13th Avenue said her husband was acting crazy. She said he was being loud and yelling at her, destroying things inside the house. The woman told police she asked him to leave the home for the night and he complied. She told police he would most likely go to Nashville for the weekend and come back afterwards. Police asked the woman if she felt safe in the home by herself and she replied she did. Police told her if she need police to come back out please don’t hesitate to call.

* * *

An employee of Taco Mac at 423 Market St. told police there was a woman there being disorderly and annoying guests. The employee said he wanted her to leave and be trespassed. Police identified the woman and she was trespassed and told to leave the property, to which she did.

* * *

A man at Memorial Hospital at 2525 De Sales Ave. told police his 2019 Honda Civic SI had been damaged while parked. The damage is to the rear driver’s side quarter panel.

* * *

A woman on S. Marks Avenue called police around 12:47 p.m. and said her son was over at her home banging on her door wanted her to let him. She said that her son has been out of her home for a long time due to an anger issue. The son was gone upon police arrival. The woman said that she would contact dispatch if he returned.

* * *

A woman told police she laid her phone on the counter while paying for her beverage at the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road. She she left the store and drove "about three blocks" before she realized she had left her phone. When the woman came back to retrieve the phone, it was gone. She said she viewed the video footage with the store manager and saw a black male take her phone off the counter. Police were unable to view the footage, due to the store manager now being gone for the day. The woman did not know who the man was, but said she would be able to identify him. She also said that she spoke with the man on her phone and told him to bring her phone back or she would call the police. She said the man responded by saying she should go ahead and call the police, and he doesn't care. Police will attempt a follow up to view the footage and speak with the manager, due to the manager possibly being able to identify the man.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Jeffery Lane. Police found a man in shorts, jersey and a black hat (later identified). The man was yelling outside of a residence and was visibly frustrated. Police spoke with the man and he said that he was in an argument with his girlfriend and was just trying to walk off some his frustration. The man had no signs of any physical altercation.

* * *

A woman at Memorial Hospital at 2525 De Sales Ave. told police her 2020 Honda Civic rear bumper was scratched while parked.

* * *

A woman on Ely Road told police her husband stole her vehicle’s license plate. The plate, which comes back to a gray 2019 Honda Accord, is registered to another woman. The woman said the vehicle is co-owned by the other woman and herself. The woman said her neighbor and she witnessed her husband go across the street and steal the license plate from the vehicle.

