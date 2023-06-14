Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD 
3901 LEEWARD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE 
2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING

ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON 
720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021909 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY 
411 DUNLAP AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BAUMGARTNER, TAYLOR C 
2620 EAST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

BURRESS, LONTA MONTERROLE 
1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BYRD, DEMETRIUS CORNELL 
704 MOORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CHUKWUNEKE, CAJETAN 
2101 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COLEMAN, EUGENE LEE 
3931 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN 
3001 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAMIANI, YEDAH ALEXIA 
6866 DHARMA LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE 
1108 MT ARLINGTON STREET HAMILTON, 36604 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOLLMONT, KEVIN BERNARD 
8820 FLINTLOCK ROAD KNOXVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS 
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION 
2317 MEADOWBROOK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN 
4842 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FIELDS, MESHETA D 
730 W JAMES ST #225 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GADD, MATTHEW TRA 
45 SULLIVAN LANE PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING) R
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GUERMSEY, CRYSTAL 
1700 CODDLEFIELD DR DACULA, 30092 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, RAEPHIEL DION 
605 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113317 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HAWKINS, DONNIE KEN 
4100 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SU

HESS, CHANDLER TERIEK 
1514 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KEVIN A 
12330 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE 
3493 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101375 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023802 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA 
5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, RANDAL E 
8922 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL 
2131 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 307413846 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LOVELADY, JAMEY WAYNE 
3312 SPRING PLACE RD SE UNIT 4 CLEVELAND, 373238318 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MANN, KRISTY LYNN 
511 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177408 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

MASSENGILL, TAMEIKA E 
1403 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN 
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TAMPERING WITH OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO 
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA

NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

REDDING, KORRIELLE LARON 
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REED, MATHEW ALLEN 
4832 TRESSIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE 
407 GENTLEMENS RIDGE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM 
11231 MCGILL RD. Soddy Daisy, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

SCOTT, LESLIE RENE 
17413 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN SEWANEE, 373755020 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHEPPARD, JAKERA NIKOLE 
254 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERRRELLS, CODY 
805 KARNS ST EL DORADO, 62930 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA 
2605 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPRINGS, JADA Y 
1800 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374110000 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STANDRIDGE, STEPHANIE MARIE 
1720 NEWCASTLE DR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEWART, RENAH MERIDETH 
119 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

STOOPS, JACOB RAY 
1 TENTH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TATE, ARIEL MARISSA 
5505 BRAINERD RD, APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TATE, GREGORY CHARLES 
10890 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL 
800 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

WEAVER, ARIEL BROOKE 
10996 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY 
2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061557 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE 
4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162320 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILLIAMS, TIA C 
4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162320 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WOOTEN, MONTREZ DEVON 
4705 TESSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

