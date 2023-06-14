Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/18/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/23/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/09/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/08/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/10/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) BURRESS, LONTA MONTERROLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/19/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) BYRD, DEMETRIUS CORNELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/26/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CHUKWUNEKE, CAJETAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/18/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COLEMAN, EUGENE LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DAMIANI, YEDAH ALEXIA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/23/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/26/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FIELDS, MESHETA D

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 01/16/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF GADD, MATTHEW TRA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/11/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) R

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GUERMSEY, CRYSTAL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/25/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, RAEPHIEL DION

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/06/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HESS, CHANDLER TERIEK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/06/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KEVIN A

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/06/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/21/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, RANDAL E

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/27/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/02/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SIMPLE POSSESSION

RECKLESS DRIVING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW LOVELADY, JAMEY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 02/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT MANN, KRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY MASSENGILL, TAMEIKA E

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/30/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MINTON, SHAUN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/04/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE) NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/23/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/18/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE. GA)

REDDING, KORRIELLE LARON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/17/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/02/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY SCOTT, LESLIE RENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHERRRELLS, CODY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/10/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE SPRINGS, JADA Y

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/26/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STANDRIDGE, STEPHANIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STEWART, RENAH MERIDETH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/03/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE STOOPS, JACOB RAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/22/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY