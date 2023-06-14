Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, PEYTON LYNNWOOD
3901 LEEWARD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE
2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
ARMOUR, JOHNNY LEBRON
720 CHERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374021909
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY
411 DUNLAP AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BAUMGARTNER, TAYLOR C
2620 EAST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BURRESS, LONTA MONTERROLE
1542 AKINS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BYRD, DEMETRIUS CORNELL
704 MOORE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CHUKWUNEKE, CAJETAN
2101 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLEMAN, EUGENE LEE
3931 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CROWDER, JILLIAN ARLANN
3001 EAST 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAMIANI, YEDAH ALEXIA
6866 DHARMA LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
1108 MT ARLINGTON STREET HAMILTON, 36604
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOLLMONT, KEVIN BERNARD
8820 FLINTLOCK ROAD KNOXVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
DRAWDY, DALTON LOUIS
6390 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DWIGHT, GAIGE KEION
2317 MEADOWBROOK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN
4842 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FIELDS, MESHETA D
730 W JAMES ST #225 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GADD, MATTHEW TRA
45 SULLIVAN LANE PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING) R
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GUERMSEY, CRYSTAL
1700 CODDLEFIELD DR DACULA, 30092
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARPER, RAEPHIEL DION
605 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113317
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HAWKINS, DONNIE KEN
4100 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SU
HESS, CHANDLER TERIEK
1514 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, KEVIN A
12330 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE
3493 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101375
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
KELLY, MARCUS DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, ANTONIETTE SHANEKA
5048 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, RANDAL E
8922 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL
2131 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 307413846
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION
RECKLESS DRIVING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LOVELADY, JAMEY WAYNE
3312 SPRING PLACE RD SE UNIT 4 CLEVELAND, 373238318
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MANN, KRISTY LYNN
511 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177408
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
MASSENGILL, TAMEIKA E
1403 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MYLES, RESHEEM RESHAWN
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT TAMPERING WITH OR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO
265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101312
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
NALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
REDDING, KORRIELLE LARON
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REED, MATHEW ALLEN
4832 TRESSIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE
407 GENTLEMENS RIDGE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM
11231 MCGILL RD. Soddy Daisy, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
SCOTT, LESLIE RENE
17413 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN SEWANEE, 373755020
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHEPPARD, JAKERA NIKOLE
254 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHERRRELLS, CODY
805 KARNS ST EL DORADO, 62930
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA
2605 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SPRINGS, JADA Y
1800 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374110000
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STANDRIDGE, STEPHANIE MARIE
1720 NEWCASTLE DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEWART, RENAH MERIDETH
119 OYLER LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOOPS, JACOB RAY
1 TENTH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TATE, ARIEL MARISSA
5505 BRAINERD RD, APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TATE, GREGORY CHARLES
10890 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL
800 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
WEAVER, ARIEL BROOKE
10996 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061557
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE
4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162320
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, TIA C
4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162320
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOOTEN, MONTREZ DEVON
4705 TESSIE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
Here are the mug shots:
|BRYSON, KIMBERLY JANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/10/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MINTON, SHAUN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/04/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE)
|
|PARSON, NIKKI HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/13/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE. GA)
|
