$420 In Merchandise Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  Wednesday, June 14, 2023

A theft report was filed at the Walmart after an individual stole $420 worth of merchandise. 

Police assisted a resident in the Spring Green apartments who had fallen and needed help back up. EMS was not needed to respond. 

A concerned citizen called in about a vehicle that was improperly parked on the sidewalk in the 5600 block of Tucker Road. Police located the vehicle and determined that it was parked along a driveway next to the end of a sidewalk and was not a traffic hazard.

While in the Walmart parking lot, police came across a vehicle that was emitting a strong odor of marijuana.

Officers made contact with the occupant of the vehicle who admitted to using marijuana previously. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a very small amount of marijuana was located. Police chose not to charge the individual and seized what there was of the drug for destruction. 

A concerned citizen called in after reading a Facebook post from the Collegedale Police Department the previous day regarding officers getting food for an elderly resident in the Spring Green apartments. The caller wanted to donate food for the resident. An officer explained that it was not necessary because the elderly resident had been moved in with their family.

Officers responded to a possible domestic disorder at the College Park apartments. It was determined that the residents were simply talking to their elderly parent who is very hard of hearing. There was no disorder. 

An individual reported fraud at the Collegedale Walmart after purchasing a gift card only to later find it with a zero balance. The store was able to find that the balance had been fraudulently diverted and used elsewhere.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 5100 block of University Drive. 

A traffic stop for speeding in the 10600 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license. 

An officer assisted a motorist with changing a flat tire in the 10200 block of Lee Highway. 

Walmart reported that a couple had returned a tv to the store and had failed to leave the tv after being reimbursed, taking the merchandise and the store’s money. The couple was identified and charges are pending. 

A traffic stop in the 10400 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI. 

A delivery driver accidentally activated the alarm at Jack’s Family Restaurant. 


