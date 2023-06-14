Different Rules For Driving Golf Carts On Streets Apply For Georgia, Tn. Sides Of Lookout Mountain

Golf carts and slow-moving vehicles, which are increasingly being used on Lookout Mountain streets, were discussed at the Lookout Mountain, Tn. June commission meeting. There is a difference in the two, and only SMVs can be used on the public roads in Tennessee. These vehicles have the same equipment and requirements as a car, including that they must be registered and have a Tennessee license plate and be driven by a licensed driver.

Golf carts are allowed on the streets on the Georgia side with only a town decal. It becomes a problem when the golf carts cross the state line and use public roads. Golf carts are not allowed to operate on Tennessee roads at all, plus Georgia does not have the same criteria for equipping golf carts that Tennessee has for the SMVs.

Georgia residents using golf carts need to know the Tennessee laws when they cross the line, said Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police in Tennessee. There are also plenty of Tennessee residents operating the vehicles illegally, he said. The same rules that apply to a car apply to slow-moving vehicles in Tennessee and the police will be enforcing them, said the commissioner. Violations could result in the loss of a driver’s license for a period of time he said.

Both the police and fire departments have had an increase of incidents in the past few months. Chief Duane Schermerhorn said around 20-25 medical calls were responded to in May, and fire calls have also increased.

Officer Brian Killingsworth, who came to work in the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Fire and Police Department in 2022, has been promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Joe Hailey, commissioner of parks and playgrounds, told the commissioners that the new light fixtures that will be put up at The Commons have arrived. Next, requests for proposals will be sent out for the lights and poles. Plans then will be made for the installation.

This year there are six age groups from Lookout Mountain in the All Stars, said the commissioner. About three and a half weeks remain in the season.

Lookout Mountain School fifth grade graduation took place on May 23, and the students are looking forward to their next chapter in life, said Commissioner of Education Karen Leavengood. The school is also entering a new chapter with Emily Haney taking over as the new principal with the retirement of Ruth White, and Missy McKenna becoming vice principal. Both of the new school leaders were introduced and welcomed at the commission meeting along with Karen Welborn, the chairwoman of the LMS Board of Directors.

School is out, but the library is open with summer hours on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Commissioner Leavengood said residents of Lookout Mountain do not have to be enrolled in LMS to use the library this summer. The front office at the school will be getting a makeover while school is out, thanks to the generosity of donors at the annual Night Out for Lookout fundraiser. TU Parks will be the contractor for the work that will make it a welcoming space. The commissioner told the school leaders that “the town is 100 percent behind you and we’re here to support you.”

William Valadez, commissioner of public works, said the department is now working to patch potholes. Most of the brush has been picked up at this time and currently the biggest problem is the removal of magnolia leaves. He said now is the time those leaves drop from the trees and the large slick leaves are difficult to pick up. It is easier to remove them in piles, so the public works employees wait for a pile of them to accumulate before picking them up.

The public works department has responded to a request from the Lookout Mountain Beautiful Garden Club to make it easier getting to the terraced gardens alongside the tennis courts. A fence has been put up, and a landing and steps have been built, said Commissioner Valadez.

Mayor Walker Jones read a proclamation to declare that that the week of June 19-25 will be designated as Pollinator Week in the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. Ann Brown, representing Bee City USA, said that both the Tennessee and Georgia towns have been members of the organization now for six years. It will sponsor the Pollinator Festival at the town hall in Georgia in recognition of National Pollinator Week this coming Saturday. There will be 11 organizations along with Reflection Riding, activities for children and guided butterfly and bird walks.

The financial report shows that at the end of May, 98.17 percent of property taxes have been paid, which is the largest source of revenue for the town. A donation from the McAllester brothers given through the Community Foundation has been received. The gift is restricted to use for beautification of the town. Mayor Walker Jones said that this year the town had a lot of capital expenses. Because they were expected, he said that the expenses had been budgeted for the last several years.

Amending and expanding the town’s sign ordinance was discussed in 2020 but it never moved forward. Now, the most recent version of the ordinance has been revived. It will become part of the zoning ordinance, but will have to first be approved by the Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency before becoming part of the town’s code. The commissioners agreed to submit the proposed sign ordinance to the RPA. Conditions in the ordinance will apply to both residential and commercial zones.

Mayor Jones noted several events that will be taking place on the mountain in the coming weeks. “On Monday, new life will come to the old Café on the Corner when Massey’s Kitchen opens,” he said. The annual Fourth of July Parade will start that morning at 10:30 at the Georgia town hall and end at The Commons. He said that repainting and cleaning the water towers is on schedule. It is expected to take 90 more days to complete work on the first tower and nine months to complete the entire project. There have been some interruptions to cell phone service since the antennae were moved to temporary towers. He said that LTE extenders are offered to boost service if it becomes a problem. And he said that the town is still in talks with The Incline. They have been accommodating about finding a solution for sharing revenue from ticket sales after all sales moved to the lower station in St. Elmo. Another meeting is scheduled for next week.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission will be Tuesday, July 11, at 5 p.m.