County Commissioners Welcome TIF For The Bend Development With Open Arms

County Commission members on Wednesday had high praise for a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) plan for the ambitious development at The Bend at the former Alstom site.

County Mayor Weston Wamp called it "Chattanooga's next great neighborhood."

He said no part of county tax funds will go to the Westside Evolves project, but a significant amount will be diverted to the new Gateway Tech school planned on W. 9th Street.

Cory Gearrin, deputy county mayor, said the project by Urban Story Ventures is taking a desolate concrete brownfield and transforming it to a site with up to $2.3 billion in development.

He called it "an unbelievable opportunity" that is slated to produce at least 2,000 jobs.

Commissioner Warren Mackey called it "a tremendous bold project" that will result in "the likelihood of having to raise taxes going away."

He said, "It is going to help everybody. It will change Chattanooga for a very long time."

Of the planned vocational school, Commission Mackey said, "We have Sequoyah, but people in my district can't get there."

Commissioner Greg Beck hailed it as "a grand thing to happen. An area that once was productive will be productive again." He worked at Combustion Engineering at the site for many years.

Commissioner David Sharpe said, "There is no question that this is a great project. I want to buy a house down there."

Under the TIF, certain property taxes and sales taxes will be diverted for up to $115 million of infrastructure at the site, to the new vocational school, and for a new city fire hall to serve that section.

The County Commission is set to vote next week on the $10 million purchase from BlueCross of the three-story building and 11 acres planned for the "new Kirkman."

County Mayor Wamp called it "an extraordinary deal for the taxpayers." He said the county is getting it "for a fraction of what it would take to construct a new school.

He said new school construction is $500 per square foot, but this building is being acquired for $53 per square foot.

The county mayor said having a vocational school in the center of downtown "will be an important symbol. It will speak volumes of who we are and what we are committed to."

He said of BlueCross, "They have been more than fair to the county."