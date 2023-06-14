Latest Headlines

Pilot Error Listed As Cause Of 1st Erlanger Lifeforce Crash In Program's 34 Years

  • Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Pilot error has been listed as the cause of the first and only Erlanger Lifeforce crash in the program's 34-year history.
It happened on a night flight near Franklin, N.C., on March 9. There were four people onboard, including the patient. All survived the crash.
The National Transportation Safety Board reported: According to the pilot, prior to the flight, he determined the highest obstacle enroute was 6,100 ft with several 5,000 to 5,500 ft peaks along the route.
In addition, he noted that during the flight, the end of evening nautical twilight would occur.
 
"After departure, he dialed 5,500 ft into the autopilot and leveled off. He went to don the night vision goggles and noted that they were on the copilot seat on top of an aircraft logbook. He went to move the logbook to the pilot door compartment, where it was typically stowed for flight, and decided to check the flight times against the times that maintenance was due. 
 
"At that point, he noticed the cloud ceiling was lowering and dialed in 5,000 ft into the autopilot, then 'went back heads down' to continue his review of the logbook. Then, the flight nurse asked for an updated estimated time enroute, and when the pilot looked up, he saw the helicopter was approaching a tree covered peak.
 
"He applied aft cyclic in order to climb; however the tail boom struck several trees, resulting in the vertical stabilizer separating from the tail boom. The pilot subsequently performed a forced landing to a road, which resulted in substantial damage to the fuselage and tail boom.
 
"Thepilot reported no preimpact mechanical malfunctions or failures with the helicopter that would have precluded normal operation."
Latest Headlines
Pilot Error Listed As Cause Of 1st Erlanger Lifeforce Crash In Program's 34 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 6/14/2023
Murray County School Official Pleads Guilty To Sexual Relations With 15-Year-Old
  • Breaking News
  • 6/14/2023
Cordarrius Bailey, 24, Shot And Killed On North Orchard Knob Avenue
  • Breaking News
  • 6/14/2023
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
  • Sports
  • 6/14/2023
County Commissioners Welcome TIF For The Bend Development With Open Arms
  • Breaking News
  • 6/14/2023
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
  • Sports
  • 6/14/2023
Breaking News
Pilot Error Listed As Cause Of 1st Erlanger Lifeforce Crash In Program's 34 Years
  • 6/14/2023

Pilot error has been listed as the cause of the first and only Erlanger Lifeforce crash in the program's 34-year history. It happened on a night flight near Franklin, N.C., on March 9. There ... more

Cordarrius Bailey, 24, Shot And Killed On North Orchard Knob Avenue
  • 6/14/2023

Chattanooga Police responded at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a shots-fired call and found a man who had been shot. The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his ... more

Different Rules For Driving Golf Carts On Streets Apply For Georgia, Tn. Sides Of Lookout Mountain
Different Rules For Driving Golf Carts On Streets Apply For Georgia, Tn. Sides Of Lookout Mountain
  • 6/14/2023

Golf carts and slow-moving vehicles, which are increasingly being used on Lookout Mountain streets, were discussed at the Lookout Mountain, Tn. June commission meeting. There is a difference ... more

Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/14/23
  • 6/14/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/14/2023
$420 In Merchandise Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/14/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Asks Husband Acting Crazy To Leave; Woman Says Her Husband Stole Her License Plate
  • 6/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/14/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
  • 6/13/2023
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
Traditional America Is Waking Up
  • 6/14/2023
Our Flag, What Do You See?
  • 6/14/2023
Do You Care?
  • 6/13/2023
Sports
Hinds Walk-Off In The 10th Leads Lookouts To 4-3 Win
  • 6/13/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Finally Come Together In A Big Way
Dan Fleser: Vols Finally Come Together In A Big Way
  • 6/13/2023
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
  • 6/14/2023
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
  • 6/14/2023
CWGA Results From Tuesday at Valleybrook
  • 6/13/2023
Happenings
Pump Fails Closing Coolidge Park Fountain; May Reopen This Weekend
  • 6/14/2023
John Shearer: Engineers Club Gets Sneak Peek At Tivoli’s Future And Past
  • 6/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Greatest Cable TV Shows
Jerry Summers: Greatest Cable TV Shows
  • 6/12/2023
Garbage, Recycle On Normal Schedule On Monday, Juneteenth; Landfill, Centers Closed
  • 6/14/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 6/14/2023
Entertainment
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/13/2023
Bonnaroo 2023 – The Bottom Line
  • 6/13/2023
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
  • 6/13/2023
Chilling And Milling Is July 4 At Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/12/2023
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Performs At Freedom Celebration July 3
  • 6/12/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
  • 6/13/2023
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
Traditional America Is Waking Up
  • 6/14/2023
Dining
July 4th Buffet, Special Activities, Fireworks Planned At McLemore
July 4th Buffet, Special Activities, Fireworks Planned At McLemore
  • 6/14/2023
New Restaurant By Jason Bowers Opening Soon At Signal Mountain
  • 6/13/2023
Food Truck Friday Chicken Wing Battle Is June 16
  • 6/12/2023
Business
Hamilton County Awarded Nearly $800,000 For Summer Work Program
  • 6/14/2023
McKinsey And Co. Partner Says ‘Choice Is Critical’ In Supporting Gender Equality
  • 6/14/2023
How To Improve Diversity In The Workplace Discussion Is June 21
  • 6/13/2023
Real Estate
City to Launch First-Time Home Buyer Grant And Loan Program At Affordable Housing Resource Fair June 12
  • 6/8/2023
Nicole Heyman Appointed To Chattanooga Housing Authority Board Of Commissioners
  • 6/7/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 1-7
  • 6/8/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga's Labor History Added To UTC Library Digital Collections
Chattanooga's Labor History Added To UTC Library Digital Collections
  • 6/13/2023
CSCC Assessment Center Provides Test Proctoring Services for ETSU
  • 6/13/2023
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
  • 6/12/2023
Living Well
RAM Seeks Volunteers For Free, 2-Day Healthcare Clinic In East Ridge
  • 6/13/2023
Jimmy Simpson Foundation Hires Dr. Philip Wexler As New Director Of Respiratory At Safehaven
Jimmy Simpson Foundation Hires Dr. Philip Wexler As New Director Of Respiratory At Safehaven
  • 6/13/2023
Climb Out Of The Darkness 5k Community Run And Free Family Event Is June 25
  • 6/12/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Spencer McCallie III Recalls Pat Robertson’s McCallie Connections
  • 6/10/2023
Always The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/8/2023
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Outdoors
Over 1,700 Acres Added To Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 6/13/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: I Been Praying For Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: I Been Praying For Rain
  • 6/12/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Gail Loveland Barille, Director Of Outdoor Chattanooga
  • 6/12/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Church
"Jesus Loves His Father" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/14/2023
Bob Tamasy: Can We Find You in the 'Impatient' Parking Lot?
Bob Tamasy: Can We Find You in the 'Impatient' Parking Lot?
  • 6/12/2023
Krystal Scarbrough To Speak At SCWN June 22 Marketplace Luncheon
  • 6/12/2023
Obituaries
Robert L. Kennedy
Robert L. Kennedy
  • 6/14/2023
Marshall Edward Campbell, Sr.
Marshall Edward Campbell, Sr.
  • 6/14/2023
Virginia R. Leffew Goff
Virginia R. Leffew Goff
  • 6/14/2023
Area Obituaries
McLaughlin, Ray Stewart (Cleveland)
McLaughlin, Ray Stewart (Cleveland)
  • 6/14/2023
Garrett, Bonnie (Dalton)
Garrett, Bonnie (Dalton)
  • 6/14/2023
Smith, Norma J. (Jasper)
Smith, Norma J. (Jasper)
  • 6/14/2023