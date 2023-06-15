Police Blotter: Truck Smashes Into Back Door At Dairy Queen; Disorderly Man Disrupts Patients In Waiting Area

The manager at the Dairy Queen, 5433 Highway 153, was at the back door receiving deliveries from a truck when a burgundy Ford F350 jumped the curb and hit the open back door. The driver stopped and got out, demanding the business pay for his truck. The driver didn't give any personal identification before leaving the scene before police arrived. Dairy Queen's security camera caught the truck s description and a BOLO was put out for it. Police saw the damage to the back door and confirmed it was unable to be closed or secured due to the damage. Two witnesses corroborated what the manager told police.



* * *

Officers made a traffic stop at 2000 S. Willow St. on a white Lexus RX350. The driver was identified and it was discovered he was driving on a suspended/revoked license. He told officers that he will not continue to drive without a license and gave permission for a passenger to drive his vehicle. Police gave the man a verbal warning for driving on a suspended license and expired registration on the vehicle.

* * *



Suspicious activity was reported at an apartment at 5555 Hixson Pike. Police spoke with a woman who said an unknown white male was knocking aggressively on her door and looking though the peephole. She said the man appeared to be in his 60s, bald, thin and wearing a white t-shirt. Police did not locate the man on the property or in the area.

* * *

A woman on N. Germantown Road told police she was pretty sure she locked her door before she went to sleep and left her bathroom light on. She noticed that the light went off and her door was open. Officers arrived within moments of the call and found no one to be near her residence. At this time nothing was noted to be taken and/or moved. No suspect information is available.



* * *

A woman made a 911 call from a homeless camp near 652 E. 10th St. Police were familiar with the woman as having a history of misusing 911. She told police a homeless woman needed to be removed from the area. As police were speaking with her, the unknown homeless woman vacated the area without causing any disorder. The woman told police that even though she does not own the property, she was given authority as "property manager" of this location by another officer and an "Anne Marie." She said she also has her own security detail of homeless individuals at this location.



* * *



A woman called police from Old Mission Road and said a homeowner had allowed her and another woman to move in with her. However, tonight the homeowner started accusing them of breaking into her house in December. Because of the accusations, the three of them got into a very heated argument. The homeowner told police that she knew the two women broke into her house in December, but couldn't prove it. She also said that she wanted both of them out of her home. The two women gathered their things and police took them to Rustic Village Apartments at 510 Central Dr.

* * *

Police encountered a couple on E. 3rd Street. The Hispanic man and a pregnant woman needed assistance locating Erlanger ER. The officer told them to follow him in their vehicle and led them to the ER. Due to no crime being committed, the officer did not identify them.

* * *

A staff member at the medical center at 601 Cumberland St. told police a man came into the business and was being loud and disorderly in the waiting area. She said that he was confrontational with other patients and then left the area after a few minutes. She said that his behavior cannot be tolerated in their waiting room and she wanted him banned. The man had left going north from the location. Police searched the area for the the man (who was identified by the staff member) but were unable to locate him.