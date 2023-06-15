Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Truck Smashes Into Back Door At Dairy Queen; Disorderly Man Disrupts Patients In Waiting Area

  • Thursday, June 15, 2023

The manager at the Dairy Queen, 5433 Highway 153, was at the back door receiving deliveries from a truck when a burgundy Ford F350 jumped the curb and hit the open back door. The driver stopped and got out, demanding the business pay for his truck. The driver didn't give any personal identification before leaving the scene before police arrived. Dairy Queen's security camera caught the truck s description and a BOLO was put out for it. Police saw the damage to the back door and confirmed it was unable to be closed or secured due to the damage. Two witnesses corroborated what the manager told police.

* * *

Officers made a traffic stop at 2000 S. Willow St. on a white Lexus RX350. The driver was identified and it was discovered he was driving on a suspended/revoked license. He told officers that he will not continue to drive without a license and gave permission for a passenger to drive his vehicle. Police gave the man a verbal warning for driving on a suspended license and expired registration on the vehicle.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported at an apartment at 5555 Hixson Pike. Police spoke with a woman who said an unknown white male was knocking aggressively on her door and looking though the peephole. She said the man appeared to be in his 60s, bald, thin and wearing a white t-shirt. Police did not locate the man on the property or in the area.

* * *

A woman on N. Germantown Road told police she was pretty sure she locked her door before she went to sleep and left her bathroom light on. She noticed that the light went off and her door was open. Officers arrived within moments of the call and found no one to be near her residence. At this time nothing was noted to be taken and/or moved. No suspect information is available.

* * *

A woman made a 911 call from a homeless camp near 652 E. 10th St. Police were familiar with the woman as having a history of misusing 911. She told police a homeless woman needed to be removed from the area. As police were speaking with her, the unknown homeless woman vacated the area without causing any disorder. The woman told police that even though she does not own the property, she was given authority as "property manager" of this location by another officer and an "Anne Marie." She said she also has her own security detail of homeless individuals at this location.

* * *

A woman called police from Old Mission Road and said a homeowner had allowed her and another woman to move in with her. However, tonight the homeowner started accusing them of breaking into her house in December. Because of the accusations, the three of them got into a very heated argument. The homeowner told police that she knew the two women broke into her house in December, but couldn't prove it. She also said that she wanted both of them out of her home. The two women gathered their things and police took them to Rustic Village Apartments at 510 Central Dr.

* * *

Police encountered a couple on E. 3rd Street. The Hispanic man and a pregnant woman needed assistance locating Erlanger ER. The officer told them to follow him in their vehicle and led them to the ER. Due to no crime being committed, the officer did not identify them.

* * *

A staff member at the medical center at 601 Cumberland St. told police a man came into the business and was being loud and disorderly in the waiting area. She said that he was confrontational with other patients and then left the area after a few minutes. She said that his behavior cannot be tolerated in their waiting room and she wanted him banned. The man had left going north from the location. Police searched the area for the the man (who was identified by the staff member) but were unable to locate him.

Latest Headlines
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 6/15/2023
Resident Convinced To Invest $50,000 In Crypto Currency - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 6/15/2023
Police Blotter: Truck Smashes Into Back Door At Dairy Queen; Disorderly Man Disrupts Patients In Waiting Area
  • Breaking News
  • 6/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/15/2023
Mocs Tennis Signs Sewanee Transfer Alice Hall
  • Sports
  • 6/14/2023
Pilot Error Listed As Cause Of 1st Erlanger Lifeforce Crash In Program's 34 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 6/14/2023
Breaking News
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 6/15/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 06/07/2023 1 FLORES, CHEYENNE GABRIELLE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... more

Resident Convinced To Invest $50,000 In Crypto Currency - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/15/2023

A resident in the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle reported that they had been convinced by someone in New York to invest $50,000 into crypto currency. Once invested, they were not able to access ... more

Police Blotter: Truck Smashes Into Back Door At Dairy Queen; Disorderly Man Disrupts Patients In Waiting Area
  • 6/15/2023

The manager at the Dairy Queen, 5433 Highway 153, was at the back door receiving deliveries from a truck when a burgundy Ford F350 jumped the curb and hit the open back door. The driver stopped ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/15/2023
Pilot Error Listed As Cause Of 1st Erlanger Lifeforce Crash In Program's 34 Years
  • 6/14/2023
Cordarrius Bailey, 24, Shot And Killed On North Orchard Knob Avenue
  • 6/14/2023
Different Rules For Driving Golf Carts On Streets Apply For Georgia, Tn. Sides Of Lookout Mountain
Different Rules For Driving Golf Carts On Streets Apply For Georgia, Tn. Sides Of Lookout Mountain
  • 6/14/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/14/23
  • 6/14/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
  • 6/13/2023
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
Traditional America Is Waking Up
  • 6/14/2023
Our Flag, What Do You See?
  • 6/14/2023
Do You Care?
  • 6/13/2023
Sports
Hinds Walk-Off In The 10th Leads Lookouts To 4-3 Win
  • 6/13/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols Finally Come Together In A Big Way
Dan Fleser: Vols Finally Come Together In A Big Way
  • 6/13/2023
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
Randy Smith: John Wilkerson - One Of The Very Best
  • 6/14/2023
Mocs Tennis Signs Sewanee Transfer Alice Hall
  • 6/14/2023
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
Shannon Jumps To UCRA Points Lead After Tazewell
  • 6/14/2023
Happenings
Pump Fails Closing Coolidge Park Fountain; May Reopen This Weekend
  • 6/14/2023
John Shearer: Engineers Club Gets Sneak Peek At Tivoli’s Future And Past
  • 6/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Paris On The Tennessee
Jerry Summers: Paris On The Tennessee
  • 6/15/2023
Garbage, Recycle On Normal Schedule On Monday, Juneteenth; Landfill, Centers Closed
  • 6/14/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 6/14/2023
Entertainment
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/13/2023
Bonnaroo 2023 – The Bottom Line
  • 6/13/2023
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
  • 6/13/2023
Chilling And Milling Is July 4 At Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/12/2023
East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra Performs At Freedom Celebration July 3
  • 6/12/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
Jerry Summers: Days Of Infamy
  • 6/13/2023
Sun Valley In Chattanooga
  • 6/9/2023
Traditional America Is Waking Up
  • 6/14/2023
Dining
July 4th Buffet, Special Activities, Fireworks Planned At McLemore
July 4th Buffet, Special Activities, Fireworks Planned At McLemore
  • 6/14/2023
New Restaurant By Jason Bowers Opening Soon At Signal Mountain
  • 6/13/2023
Food Truck Friday Chicken Wing Battle Is June 16
  • 6/12/2023
Business
Hamilton County Awarded Nearly $800,000 For Summer Work Program
  • 6/14/2023
McKinsey And Co. Partner Says ‘Choice Is Critical’ In Supporting Gender Equality
  • 6/14/2023
How To Improve Diversity In The Workplace Discussion Is June 21
  • 6/13/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 6/14/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 8-14
  • 6/15/2023
City to Launch First-Time Home Buyer Grant And Loan Program At Affordable Housing Resource Fair June 12
  • 6/8/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga's Labor History Added To UTC Library Digital Collections
Chattanooga's Labor History Added To UTC Library Digital Collections
  • 6/13/2023
CSCC Assessment Center Provides Test Proctoring Services for ETSU
  • 6/13/2023
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
Rock City's First Memorial Scholarship Awarded To Howard Student
  • 6/12/2023
Living Well
RAM Seeks Volunteers For Free, 2-Day Healthcare Clinic In East Ridge
  • 6/13/2023
Jimmy Simpson Foundation Hires Dr. Philip Wexler As New Director Of Respiratory At Safehaven
Jimmy Simpson Foundation Hires Dr. Philip Wexler As New Director Of Respiratory At Safehaven
  • 6/13/2023
Climb Out Of The Darkness 5k Community Run And Free Family Event Is June 25
  • 6/12/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Spencer McCallie III Recalls Pat Robertson’s McCallie Connections
  • 6/10/2023
Always The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/8/2023
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Outdoors
Over 1,700 Acres Added To Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 6/13/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: I Been Praying For Rain
White Oak Mountain Ranger: I Been Praying For Rain
  • 6/12/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Gail Loveland Barille, Director Of Outdoor Chattanooga
  • 6/12/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
  • 6/15/2023
"Jesus Loves His Father" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/14/2023
Krystal Scarbrough To Speak At SCWN June 22 Marketplace Luncheon
  • 6/12/2023
Obituaries
Robert L. Kennedy
Robert L. Kennedy
  • 6/14/2023
Marshall Edward Campbell, Sr.
Marshall Edward Campbell, Sr.
  • 6/14/2023
Virginia R. Leffew Goff
Virginia R. Leffew Goff
  • 6/14/2023
Area Obituaries
McLaughlin, Ray Stewart (Cleveland)
McLaughlin, Ray Stewart (Cleveland)
  • 6/14/2023
Garrett, Bonnie (Dalton)
Garrett, Bonnie (Dalton)
  • 6/14/2023
Smith, Norma J. (Jasper)
Smith, Norma J. (Jasper)
  • 6/14/2023