Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARMSTRONG, KINZELL MARVELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|BRIDGEMAN, LAZYRIOUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|CAMPBELL, GRIFTON NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|COLVIN, LATAVIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COPENY, MARCUS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/07/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FOSTER, MARTERRIOUS UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/04/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GOINS, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GONZALES GALVES, NEYDER I
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HINES, EARL NMN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|HOLDER, BRODY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLOWAY, SHEA LYN M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|JOHNSON, LINDA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MCNEELY, NANCY TYBOROSKI
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/02/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OTT, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZ-LOPEZ, JORGE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/25/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|PHELPS, DUSTIN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|RUE, AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/19/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SIMPSON, CLINTON TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SULLIVAN, KAMERON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMPSON, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/26/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
- DUI
- DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINES
- POSSESSION OF XANAX
- POSSESSION OF MDMA
|
|THORNTON, BROOKE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VASQUEZ, JORGE M
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
- UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|VELA, ZUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|WEIMER, SAVANNAH LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WILKERSON, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|WILLIAMS, KRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/07/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WOODLEY, JALEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/25/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, JAYDEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/05/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
- OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
|
|WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
|