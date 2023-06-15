Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTRONG, KINZELL MARVELL

355 OHIO ST LEXINGTON, 40508

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



BRIDGEMAN, LAZYRIOUS

3119 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE



BROWN, ALEXIS ARIEL

3470 NW ARLENA DR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SELL AN AMOUNT OVER 150 GRA

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO DELIVER AN AMOUNT OVER 150



CAMPBELL, GRIFTON NICHOLAS

8331 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



COLVIN, LATAVIA DENISE

3402 BIRCHWOOD DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CONTRERAS, JOEL

275 COUNTY RD #336 ALBERTVILLE, 32950

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COPENY, MARCUS JAMES

4715 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL

1020 W 37TH STREET #C203 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



DRAKE, CHRISTOPHER

2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL

756 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 373793917

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FOSTER, MARTERRIOUS UNIQUE

376 HIWATHA CIR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA

11004 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GOINS, BILLY JACK

UNKNOWN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



GONZALES GALVES, NEYDER I

3607 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072014

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HINES, EARL NMN

9322 LANCER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE



HOLDER, BRODY JAMES

7421 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOLLOWAY, SHEA LYN M

2118 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373435407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON

1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



JOHNSON, LINDA

403 DALLAS ST KNOXVILLE, 37914

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



JOHNSON, REBECCA JANNETTE

5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



MCNEELY, NANCY TYBOROSKI

43 DREW LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30577

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OTT, BILLY RAY

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE

5111 ROTARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



PEREZ-LOPEZ, JORGE

2009 ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



PHELPS, DUSTIN ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO



ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE

7469 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD

1416 ONIEL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



RUE, AUSTIN

3517 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SIMPSON, CLINTON TRAVIS

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



SMALLS, JERRY L

6200 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374213210

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SMITH, TERRY WILLIAM

1034 RACCOON VALLEY RD MAYNRDVILLE, 37807

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK

3375 WATER LEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SULLIVAN, KAMERON MICHAEL

4325 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373434813

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMPSON, CHARLES LEE

628 CARRIAGE PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

DUI

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINES

POSSESSION OF XANAX

POSSESSION OF MDMA



THORNTON, BROOKE ELAINE

153 PREAKNESS DR LEXINGTON, 40516

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



VANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH

800 RUNYAN DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37405

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



VASQUEZ, JORGE M

124 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

VIO.

