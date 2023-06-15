Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, June 15, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARMSTRONG, KINZELL MARVELL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/08/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
BRIDGEMAN, LAZYRIOUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
CAMPBELL, GRIFTON NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
COLVIN, LATAVIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COPENY, MARCUS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MARVIN DARREL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/07/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FOSTER, MARTERRIOUS UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/04/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GOINS, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
GONZALES GALVES, NEYDER I
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINES, EARL NMN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
HOLDER, BRODY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLOWAY, SHEA LYN M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/13/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HORTON, BRAVEN TREYVON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
JOHNSON, LINDA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MCNEELY, NANCY TYBOROSKI
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/02/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OTT, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
PEREZ-LOPEZ, JORGE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/25/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
PHELPS, DUSTIN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
ROGERS, JENNIFER DENISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RUE, AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/19/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SIMPSON, CLINTON TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SULLIVAN, KAMERON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/25/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, CHARLES LEE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/26/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
  • DUI
  • DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINES
  • POSSESSION OF XANAX
  • POSSESSION OF MDMA
THORNTON, BROOKE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/24/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
VASQUEZ, JORGE M
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
  • UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
VELA, ZUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WEIMER, SAVANNAH LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILKERSON, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, KRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/07/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WOODLEY, JALEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/25/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JAYDEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/05/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
  • OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/14/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING


