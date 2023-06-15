Resident Convinced To Invest $50,000 In Crypto Currency - And Other Collegedale Police Calls





A resident in the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle reported that they had been convinced by someone in New York to invest $50,000 into crypto currency. Once invested, they were not able to access their money and had to file a dispute through their bank.An individual was taken into custody during court on Hamilton County warrants and transported to the jail.A two-car crash was reported in the 10000 block of Apison Pike. There were no injuries.An officer assisted with traffic control in the 5500 block of Main Street for people attending Vacation Bible School at Ooltewah Baptist Church.An officer responded to a rear end collision involving two vehicles in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway.There were no injuries.An individual reported that their tire had been slashed while their car had been parked in the Walmart parking lot. An officer checked the store’s video footage, but it didn’t show anything happening to the tire.Walmart reported a theft that had occurred earlier in the week.A traffic stop in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI, possession of drugs, and refusal of implied consent.