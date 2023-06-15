Person Shot On Concord Road Early Thursday Morning

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a shooting at 1701 N. Concord Road.



Police originally responded to a call of an assault just after 12:30 a.m. at that address. When police arrived, the assault suspect was not on scene.



Police left to obtain a warrant for the suspect.



At 1:14 a.m., police were called back to the residence on a call of a person shot. The assault suspect had returned to the scene and was subsequently shot by another person at the residence.



The suspect in the shooting fled the scene prior to police arrival.



The shooting victim (original assault suspect) was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.



No arrests have been made but police are following leads in the case.