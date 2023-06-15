Latest Headlines

Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Thursday Morning

  • Thursday, June 15, 2023
Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched at 9:24 a.m. on Thursday to a reported residential fire at 8926 Lovell Road in the Dallas Bay community.

Units arrived on scene in minutes reporting smoke showing on two sides of the home. Crews immediately initiated an aggressive interior attack, containing the fire to one room.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

Damages are estimated at $15,000.
The cause is undetermined and will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Response included companies from Dallas Bay Stations 1 & 2, Hamilton County EMS, Deputies with Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, and Mutual Aid standby from Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy FD.
