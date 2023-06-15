Latest Headlines

School Board Members Blast County Move To Reduce School Budget By $6 Million

  • Thursday, June 15, 2023

Members of the County Commission on Thursday night blasted a move from the county not to approve the school budget as submitted, but to pull out $6 million that had been slated for deferred maintenance.

Tucker McClendon of the office of County Mayor Weston Wamp said the $6 million would be used as part of an upcoming county bond issue and would generate up to $65 million to provide for school repairs. He said dealing with county school building facility needs is a major priority of the Wamp administration.

Supt. Justin Robertson said the $6 million decrease would lower the "maintenance of effort" amount that is computed each year. The County Commission cannot fund lower than that number in the next budget.

County Commission members earlier pointed out that the county schools are getting some $99 million more - most from the state based on its new funding formula. Also, county property tax collections for the schools were $5 million below projections. However, the county sales tax income was $15 million above projections - for a $10 million net plus.

Dr. Robertson said the move was a "compromise" that allowed the school system to make good on all its planned programs and five percent teacher raises. He said the schools would also be promised the $6 million that was to be given up would return to the schools for the deferred maintenance. He said the schools were getting the major state increase as well as a $14 million increase from the county - even without the $6 million.

He said, "The only apprehension is when will we see this money and how do we guarantee what it goes to."

Dr. Robertson said if the board did not go along with the "compromise" that there could be as much as $20 million withdrawn from the county school budget, he had learned in a flurry of talks over the past 24 hours. He said, "There is a great risk with us not working with the County Commission."

The County Commission is to vote on the county school budget next Wednesday.

The school board voted 8-2 to approve the "compromise" with the proviso that there be an inter-local agreement with the county specifying that $6 million would be assigned to the county schools for deferred maintenance.

Voting against were Karitsa Mosley-Jones and Larry Grohn. Marco Perez was absent.

The original school budget increased the deferred maintenance item to $8 million, and the change leaves $2 million in that account (plus the promised bond proceeds from the forfeited $6 million).

Mr. McClendon said it is planned to have a bond issue before the end of the year that would include the $6 million as well as funding for other county needs.

Board member Ben Connor said, "This is not a compromise, it's a political stickup. It's a political heist. And it was done on purpose."

He said it represented "upending 32 years of precedence" in which the County Commission went along with a submitted balanced budget from the schools.

The schools will start the next year "in a $6 million hole," it was stated.

Board member Jill Black, speaking emotionally of finding "a waterfall" in one school office on the first day of school, said it might be a year before any proceeds of the bond issue are available to the schools.

She said, "We will continue to have schools falling apart because that money is not there. We've got to keep money and put it into the schools that we have. This is another way to kick the can down the road."

Ms. Mosley-Jones said, "This does not seem right to me. I'm confused why we have to go through this."

She added, "I'm so frustrated. They need to quit doing these swindles. I'm not voting for this."

Ms. Mosley-Jones said, "It's the 11 men sitting on the County Commission that give me angst. I don't trust this Commission."

Joe Wingate said, "I'm not a fan of this. I think there are other things going on. If this gets passed and they don't honor their word, I won't be quiet. It won't be a lot of fun or happy times for those on the other end."

Board Chair Tiffanie Robinson called the move "highly frustrating." She said, "I'm down on the County Commission and anybody who is behind it. It is putting us in a crappy position and it is a dangerous precedent."

County Mayor Wamp said in a statement after the meeting, “I applaud the bold step taken tonight by Superintendent Dr. Robertson and the Hamilton County School Board to proactively address school facilities needs. Choosing to partner with county government to maximize the impact of taxpayer dollars will accelerate our plans to modernize school buildings across the county.”

