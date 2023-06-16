Police Blotter: Manager Fears Former Employee Is Plotting Revenge; Man Being Blackmailed For Pictures He Sent On Snapchat

A manager at a business on Cromwell Road told police one of his employees had overheard a former employee talking about ransacking and damaging equipment there after he was let go from the company. The manager just wanted to make a report to list a possible suspect in case he came into work and found his equipment damaged. There are security cameras on the property.



A man told police he parked his vehicle at Memorial Hospital, 2525 De Sales Ave., the day before around 10:15 a.m. He later discovered damage on it when he got back to it around 11:30 a.m. The damage was at the driver's side rear corner and the tail light was busted out. Also, there were large dents on the rear bumper and quarter panel. He called security, but they said there were no working cameras in that lot. He has no estimates for repairs yet.

A man on Iris Drive told police he just found on his credit report that someone used his personal information to rent an apartment. The person defaulted on payment and there now shows a collection on his credit report.

A man told police he last saw his vehicle without damage when he parked it at Taco Mamacita, 109 N. Market St., the day before around 9 a.m. He later discovered damage on it when he got back to it around 10:30 a.m. The rear end had been pushed in and dented and the trunk lid was damaged also. It's possible another vehicle hit it, but there is no proof of how the damage was done. He had gotten an estimate for $6,200 for repairs.

A man told police he was driving in the 4000 block of Lightfoot Mill Road when a silver VW 4-door sedan "ran him off the road." He said when this happened, it caused him to hit a garbage can, which damaged his vehicle heavily. The man estimated the damage to cost around $6,000.

Police initiated a traffic stop at 10000 Highway 58 on a black Nissan for littering, as police observed the driver throw a lit cigarette out of the window. Police initiated a traffic stop on the black Nissan The tag came back as not on file. The woman's paperwork showed the vehicle was a rental vehicle from Enterprise. She was given a verbal warning.

An elderly black male was reported walking on Hixson Pike. Police located the 78-year-old man, who seemed to have some level of dementia. He was able to tell police that he lived at the River Hills Manor. Police were able to make contact with the on site manager. He verified that the man lives there and took him back to his apartment.

A man on Walden Avenue told police he had sent some personal photos to a person on Snapchat with a profile name Stephybabe20 and with full name Stephanie Taylor, so he thought he was sending them to a female. He doesn't believe it's a real name, because later a guy with a foreign accent called him from Snapchat Audio and was telling him that if he didn't send $2,000 to him, he would then send the photos to people he knows to embarrass him. The man did send $500 through iTunes gift card, but stopped after that because he wasn't sure what to do. This happened around 3 a.m. that morning.