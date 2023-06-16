Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE

601 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 300000000

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCH II/FENTANYL

POSSESSION OF SCH II/FENTANYL



ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK

5081 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



ARNOLD, WILLIE CARL

3219 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE

1226 FRANKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS

610 COWARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CASPER, SHELBI ELAINE

146 FLAGSTONE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CINTO, RAMIRO

2409 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374040000

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



DANIELS, CRISSY MICHELLE

246 HENDERSON RD EVANSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVIS, KIERA N

8268 DANUBE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS

79 WILLIAMS PARK DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DYE, DAVID SAMUEL

7767 LASAR LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALIS/MALICIOUS MIDCHIE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE

10430 FIELDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FOSTER, KALI E

200 CANTERBURY RIDGE PKWY CANTON, 301149027

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GAY, EUREKA DANIELLE

751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051224

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOMEZ-LOPEZ, OTTO

1729 EAST 29TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO YIELD

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



GORDON, JORLIN J

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 271 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY-0VER 1000

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA

1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



GRIBBLE, KELLY TIANE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HEWLETT, TYRIQ R

8746 MILLARD LEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161753

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLDEN, NICHOLAS AUSTIN

2338 CHIMNEY HILLS DR SODDY DAISY, 373793122

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOUSTON, DONALD RAY

246 HENDERSON RD EVANSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



IBRAHIM, SALWA

404 TUNNEL BOULEVARD, APARTMENT 4B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE



LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN

315 WEATHERSBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MENNE, LINDSAY WINKLER

8921 POTOMAC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORALES, SAUL ARES

3111 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAYNE, JALEN HIKEEM

7173 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



PEREZ, WOE SALAZAR

6908 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ROBINSON, JAMYA N

4921 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



ROJAS, JUAN ALEJANDRO

4713 METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 373430000

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



SHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIA

7466 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL

14717 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



TALLEY, STEVE LEBRON

3531 CHANDLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



TEMPLE, JESSIE LYNN

9320 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799006

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM

11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



VELASQUEZ, MARVIN RAFAEL

4035 WONDER DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



VELEZ, HECTOR G

18 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374111397

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS

1819 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



WIMBERLY, WILSON LYNN

200 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WITHINGTON, RICHARD JOHN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



WOLFE, DEVIN ISAAC

727 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 307412103

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



WOODRUFF, ANTONIO D

2006 JACKSON ST Chattanooga, 374041426

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

Here are the mug shots: