Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE
601 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 300000000
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCH II/FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF SCH II/FENTANYL
ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK
5081 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ARNOLD, WILLIE CARL
3219 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE
1226 FRANKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS
610 COWARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CASPER, SHELBI ELAINE
146 FLAGSTONE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CINTO, RAMIRO
2409 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374040000
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DANIELS, CRISSY MICHELLE
246 HENDERSON RD EVANSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, KIERA N
8268 DANUBE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS
79 WILLIAMS PARK DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
7767 LASAR LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALIS/MALICIOUS MIDCHIE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE
10430 FIELDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FOSTER, KALI E
200 CANTERBURY RIDGE PKWY CANTON, 301149027
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GAY, EUREKA DANIELLE
751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051224
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOMEZ-LOPEZ, OTTO
1729 EAST 29TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
GORDON, JORLIN J
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 271 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-0VER 1000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
GRIBBLE, KELLY TIANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEWLETT, TYRIQ R
8746 MILLARD LEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161753
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLDEN, NICHOLAS AUSTIN
2338 CHIMNEY HILLS DR SODDY DAISY, 373793122
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOUSTON, DONALD RAY
246 HENDERSON RD EVANSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
IBRAHIM, SALWA
404 TUNNEL BOULEVARD, APARTMENT 4B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN
315 WEATHERSBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MENNE, LINDSAY WINKLER
8921 POTOMAC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORALES, SAUL ARES
3111 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, JALEN HIKEEM
7173 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PEREZ, WOE SALAZAR
6908 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBINSON, JAMYA N
4921 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
ROJAS, JUAN ALEJANDRO
4713 METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
SHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIA
7466 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL
14717 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
TALLEY, STEVE LEBRON
3531 CHANDLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TEMPLE, JESSIE LYNN
9320 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799006
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VELASQUEZ, MARVIN RAFAEL
4035 WONDER DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VELEZ, HECTOR G
18 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374111397
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS
1819 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
WIMBERLY, WILSON LYNN
200 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WITHINGTON, RICHARD JOHN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
WOLFE, DEVIN ISAAC
727 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 307412103
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WOODRUFF, ANTONIO D
2006 JACKSON ST Chattanooga, 374041426
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
Here are the mug shots:
|ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/17/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCH II/FENTANYL
- POSSESSION OF SCH II/FENTANYL
|
|ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/23/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DANIELS, CRISSY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/01/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVIS, KIERA N
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/23/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSTER, KALI E
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GAY, EUREKA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOMEZ-LOPEZ, OTTO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/14/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO YIELD
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|GORDON, JORLIN J
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/23/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-0VER 1000
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
|
|GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|GRIBBLE, KELLY TIANE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/27/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOUSTON, DONALD RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|IBRAHIM, SALWA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PAYNE, JALEN HIKEEM
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/06/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|PEREZ, WOE SALAZAR
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/13/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, JAMYA N
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/10/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROJAS, JUAN ALEJANDRO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|SHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/11/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|TALLEY, STEVE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TEMPLE, JESSIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VANDIVER, GABRIAL NOLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/24/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
|
|VELASQUEZ, MARVIN RAFAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VELEZ, HECTOR G
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|WIMBERLY, WILSON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/08/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WITHINGTON, RICHARD JOHN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|WOLFE, DEVIN ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/18/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|WOODRUFF, ANTONIO D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|