Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE 
601 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 300000000 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCH II/FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF SCH II/FENTANYL

ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK 
5081 JACKSON RD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

ARNOLD, WILLIE CARL 
3219 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071536 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE 
1226 FRANKLIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, MICHAEL LEWIS 
610 COWARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CASPER, SHELBI ELAINE 
146 FLAGSTONE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CINTO, RAMIRO 
2409 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374040000 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DANIELS, CRISSY MICHELLE 
246 HENDERSON RD EVANSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, KIERA N 
8268 DANUBE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

DEMERRITT, RICHARD THOMAS 
79 WILLIAMS PARK DRIVE FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYE, DAVID SAMUEL 
7767 LASAR LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALIS/MALICIOUS MIDCHIE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVANS, ROBERT MAURICE 
10430 FIELDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FOSTER, KALI E 
200 CANTERBURY RIDGE PKWY CANTON, 301149027 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GAY, EUREKA DANIELLE 
751 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051224 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOMEZ-LOPEZ, OTTO 
1729 EAST 29TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GORDON, JORLIN J 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 271 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-0VER 1000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

GREEN, WILLIAM JOSHUA 
1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

GRIBBLE, KELLY TIANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEWLETT, TYRIQ R 
8746 MILLARD LEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161753 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLDEN, NICHOLAS AUSTIN 
2338 CHIMNEY HILLS DR SODDY DAISY, 373793122 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOUSTON, DONALD RAY 
246 HENDERSON RD EVANSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

IBRAHIM, SALWA 
404 TUNNEL BOULEVARD, APARTMENT 4B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

LOVELADY, THOMAS ALAN 
315 WEATHERSBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MENNE, LINDSAY WINKLER 
8921 POTOMAC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES, SAUL ARES 
3111 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, JALEN HIKEEM 
7173 HOLLAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

PEREZ, WOE SALAZAR 
6908 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBINSON, JAMYA N 
4921 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

ROJAS, JUAN ALEJANDRO 
4713 METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

SHELBY, CRYSTAL SYLVIA 
7466 GATES RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STANDIFER, COREY MARSHALL 
14717 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

TALLEY, STEVE LEBRON 
3531 CHANDLER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TEMPLE, JESSIE LYNN 
9320 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799006 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM 
11186 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VELASQUEZ, MARVIN RAFAEL 
4035 WONDER DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELEZ, HECTOR G 
18 SOUTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374111397 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS 
1819 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

WIMBERLY, WILSON LYNN 
200 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WITHINGTON, RICHARD JOHN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

WOLFE, DEVIN ISAAC 
727 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 307412103 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WOODRUFF, ANTONIO D 
2006 JACKSON ST Chattanooga, 374041426 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

