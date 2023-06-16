Construction Workers Asked To Turn Down Loud Music - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A resident in the Wellesley neighborhood complained of loud music coming from the construction site of a new home in the subdivision. The workers agreed to turn it down.Wires were reported down in the 4300 block of Katie Kim Lane.An individual reported that their vehicle had been damaged while it had been parked at the Walmart a few days prior.Officers assisted an individual who had lost their GoPro several days prior at the Four Corners car wash get their property back.A two-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road was reported.An officer was dispatched to check for a tree on the railroad tracks in the 5900 block of Edgmon Road. No such tree was found.An officer assisted with traffic control in the 5500 block of Main Street for people attending a program at Ooltewah Baptist Church.Officers made contact with an occupied vehicle parked behind the police department. One of the occupants was found to be a fugitive out of Rhea County, wanted for failing to pay child support. The fugitive was arrested and transported to the jail.A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 9300 block of Apison Pike after one vehicle turned in front of another while leaving a parking lot.A night shift officer conducting a routine neighborhood patrol of the Wellesley subdivision located an open car door at a residence in the 9500 block of Hastings Way. Contact was made with the vehicle owner who advised that nothing was amiss.An unknown 911 call came in from The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.