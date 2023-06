One person was killed and two others injured in a head-on crash in Hixson on Thursday afternoon.



Chattanooga Police responded at 4:59 p.m. to a serious crash in the 3300 block of Hixson Pike.



Responding officers found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision. One driver died shortly after the crash at a local hospital.



A second driver was injured and transported along with a child, who was a passenger in the vehicle.



Police said e vidence at the scene suggests the deceased driver's vehicle, for unknown reasons, crossed the double yellow line and hit the second vehicle head-on.