A 39-year-old Chattanooga man is facing charges of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Christopher Ray McMahan, of 132 S. Moss Ave., was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury.

He is also charged with allowing underage consumption of alcohol.

The indictment says McMahan engaged in sexual penetration of a minor in February 2022.

The victim was between 13 and 18, the indictment says.