Hamilton County Courts Building’s Market Street Entrance To Officially Re-Open On Tuesday

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with Hamilton County General Government, will officially re-open the Market Street public entrance to the Hamilton County Courts Building beginning on Tuesday, June 20, at 8 a.m.

This entrance is being re-opened in an effort to better accommodate the citizens of Hamilton County and those conducting business within the Hamilton County Courts Building. The Market Street entrance will be available for the public to utilize Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Citizens utilizing the Market Street entrance will be subject to security screening just as those using the primary entrance on Cherry Street.

