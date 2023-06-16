Latest Headlines

Russell Facing Multiple Charges In Incident In Which He Backed Toward Deputy And Was Shot

  Friday, June 16, 2023
Mack Lebron Russell
Mack Lebron Russell

A 33-year-old Chattanooga man is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, after an incident in which he was shot by a deputy early Thursday morning.

Mack Lebron Russell, of 1407 E. 28th St., is also charged with evading arrest, expired registration, tinted windows violation, speeding, speeding in a work zone, leaving the scene of an accident with damage to a vehicle, a stop sign violation, running a red light, failure to signal turn, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving left of center, light law violation, resisting arrest, tampering with construction signs, and driving on a revoked license.

The Sheriff's Office said at 1:04 a.m. deputies attempted to stop a silver 2014 Chrysler 300. The vehicle fled and a pursuit began.

A P.I.T. Maneuver was attempted in the 6000 block of Shallowford Road. It caused the Chrysler to crash into a retaining wall of a bridge.

A deputy positioned himself behind the vehicle and gave a loud command to the driver to exit the vehicle. Instead, the vehicle sped in reverse toward the deputy, almost hitting him. The deputy then fired a shot into the rear window of the vehicle, striking the driver.

The car then lurched forward, striking a patrol vehicle that was blocking his path.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver was still refusing to get out of the vehicle. He was finally pulled out.

He was treated at the hospital for a shot to his upper left arm, then taken to jail.

District Attorney Coty Wamp asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct the investigation into the incident.

