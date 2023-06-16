Latest Headlines

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Friday, June 16, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Henderson).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE

a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as “the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Operations Budget”, providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.

b.

An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

PLANNING

c. 2023-0063 Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency (R-3 Residential Zone (Temporary Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone (Permanent Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5619 Clark Road, from R-3 Residential Zone (Temporary Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone (Permanent Zone), subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
                       
d. 2023-0068 Alton L. Rogers and Charla Y. Shamblin c/o MAP Engineers (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and amend conditions from Ordinance No. 12703, Section 4 of previous Case No. 2013-0004 for an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Hunter Road. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)

e. 2023-0069 Jae Y. and Gennie K. Lee (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed tract of land located in the 6700 block of East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

f. 2023-0062 Sansbury Mellon LTD CO (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 907 Arlington Avenue and 911, 915, and 919 Taylor Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

g. 2023-0066 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1130 East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Planning Version #2)

h. 2023-0067 Campbell Lewis (M-2 Light Industrial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1108 McCallie Avenue and an unaddressed tract of land located in the 1100 block of Duncan Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

i. 2023-0065 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2519 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Planning Version #2)
                                       
VI. Ordinances – First Reading: LEGAL

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 4, which chapter is known as “the Chattanooga Air Pollution Control Ordinance,” by providing for incorporation by reference of certain federal regulations and for certain housekeeping provisions. (Moved by Chair Dotley)

TRANSPORTATION

b. MR-2023-0039 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Justin Tirsun (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 2500 block of Chamberlain Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works) (Deferred from 06-06-2023) (Version 2)

VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming the appointment of Sherrie Ford to the Lookout Valley Region Community Advisory Committee for District 1, with a term beginning June 21, 2023, and ending on June 20, 2025. (District 1)

b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Beneficiary Memorandum of Agreement for an amount not to exceed $10,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Lighthouse Collective for the support of the Lighthouse Scholars initiative which provides opportunities for middle school-aged youth to strengthen their math and reading abilities and to learn life skills, including healthy nutrition, emotional regulation, entrepreneurship, and the importance of community service. (District 2)

c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga Police Department to accept an award of $17,200.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the purchase and use of a DJI Matrice 30t, two (2) WB37 batteries, and other additional required equipment for operation. (District 2)

d. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga Police Department to accept an award of $8,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the purchase of ten (10) Fusus Core public safety devices for distribution to businesses within the City of Chattanooga’s District Two. (District 2)
                                
e. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga Police Department to accept an award of $20,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to support the creation of a designated LGBTQ+ Liaison within the Chattanooga Police Department through providing access to training, continued education opportunities, and resources for peer and community engagement. (District 2)

f. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $40,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to First Baptist Cares to serve as the Fiduciary Agent for the Control-Alt-Delete Program, which offers trauma-focused mental health and mindfulness youth initiatives. (Districts 5 & 9)

g. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $10,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and Chattanooga African American Museum for the support of their community development initiatives centered around connecting the community to arts and culture opportunities. (Districts 5 & 9)

h. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to allocate $20,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the New Monumental Baptist Church for the purposes of making facilities upgrades which will allow the organization to expand their wraparound services to area youth and their families. (District 5)

i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Early Learning to accept an award of $100,000.00 from the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the establishment of a school resource center at Tyner Academy and other facilities and equipment upgrades at Barger Academy of Fine Arts, Bess T. Shepherd Elementary, and Tyner Academy. (District 6)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

j. A resolution stating the intent of the Chattanooga City Council to consider an economic impact plan authorizing a tax increment incentive to support a multi-use development identified as The One Westside-Bend Project, which development will contain eligible projects for purposes of applicable law.

k. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of $228,546.45 from Hamilton County as the City’s portion from the March 2023 Hamilton County surplus property sale, with $227,049.51 applied as the City’s portion; $708.97 applied to City attorney fees; and $787.97 applied to City Treasurer costs.
                                   
LEGAL

l. A resolution authorizing the Office of the City Attorney to engage the following firms for legal and lobbying services: (1) Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, P.C.; (2) Gearhiser, Peters, Elliott & Cannon, PLLC; (3) Baker Donelson; (4) Luther Anderson, PLLP; (5) Miller & Martin PLLC; (6) Tidwell & Associates, P.C.; (7) Janie Varnell with Davis & Hoss, P.C.; (8) Evans, Harrison & Hackett, PLLC; (9) Bass, Berry & Sims; (10) Butler Snow LLP; (11) Husch Blackwell; (12) Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP; (13) Adam Sowatzka with McGuireWoods; (14) Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP; (15) Brian Kopet of The Title Guaranty and Trust Company of Chattanooga; (16) Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP; (17) Reifers, Holmes & Peters, LLC (formerly Boyle Brasher LLC); (18) BrightShare Consulting; (19) Tune, Entrekin & White, PC; (20) Bridge Public Affairs; (21) Jones Title Insurance Agency, Inc.; and (22) Emanuel Kapelsohn with The Peregrine Corporation, for the period of July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

PUBLIC WORKS

m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. P-22-002-201, Chattanooga Police Department RTIC Area Alteration, for the base bid plus Alternate 2 to T.U. Parks Construction Company, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $109,800.00, with a contingency in the amount of $30,000.00, for a total amount of $139,800.00. (District 8)

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.
                    
TUESDAY, JUNE 27, 2023
CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chair Hill).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: LEGAL

a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 4, which chapter is known as “the Chattanooga Air Pollution Control Ordinance,” by providing for incorporation by reference of certain federal regulations and for certain housekeeping provisions. (Moved by Chair Dotley)

TRANSPORTATION

b. MR-2023-0039 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Justin Tirsun (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 2500 block of Chamberlain Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works) (Deferred from 06-06-2023) (Version 2)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: LEGAL

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 5, Section 5-17, relative to the Beer Board term; filling vacancies; chairman and secretary. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)
                   
7. Resolutions:

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Bruce Hunt and Demetrius Hoyle as Special Police Officers (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Community Development Codes Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein in their positions as Code Enforcement Inspector, subject to certain conditions.

LEGAL

b. A resolution authorizing Mayor Tim Kelly to execute an Agreement on the Establishment of Partnership Relations between the City of Trostyanets (Ukraine) and the City of Chattanooga (USA) on economic, scientific, technical, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation to promote the principles of equality, mutual benefit and respect, seeking to strengthen direct contacts between business entities, intending to develop long-term economic, scientific, technical, cultural, and tourist cooperation.

PARKS & OUTDOORS

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors and the Aquatics Recreation Manager to waive fees of $300.00 for the pool at Warner Park for the children and their mothers residing at Room in the Inn on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (District 8)

d. A resolution adopting the Parks & Outdoors Plan, in an effort to establish a public vision for the future of parks and the outdoors in Chattanooga.

e. A resolution for the City of Chattanooga to accept, and if awarded, a BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Bluecare grant for an activation trailer to be used for the Grow and Go Program, in the amount of $70,000.00.

f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Conservation Services Agreement for 2023-2024 with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for a term of one (1) year, from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, for an amount not to exceed $150,000.00, to be paid in four (4) quarterly installments of $37,500.00.
                             
PUBLIC WORKS

Transportation

g. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Amanda Hickman as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position of Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.

h. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Destiny Ward as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position as Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.

i. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Timothy Stevens as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position as Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.

j. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Trinity Douglas as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position as Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.

k. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Janet Countryman as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position as Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.

l. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Nathaniel Begue as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position of Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.

m. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Lloyd Harriod as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position as Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.
                              
WASTEWATER

n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to award Contract No. W-21-012-103, to Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for professional services for program management of the Consent Decree Implementation, for year two (2) of five (5) with three (3) annual renewals, for an amount not to exceed $3.3 million. (Consent Decree)

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

