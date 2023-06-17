Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, ARTERRIUS DEJUAN 
604 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

APPLEBERRY, TRACEY L 
5420 CORNELL ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BARNES, DEKELA JANAE 
842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST

BARRETO CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE 
727 E 11TH ST/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENTANCO, OLBER JOSUE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT

CLARK, LYANNE RACHELLE 
2620 BOYCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOPER, ASHLEY SADE 
3683 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOMINGO, IGNACIO RUIZ 
312 MCBREIN RD APT 5533 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DUFF, MARTY RAY 
5942 WINDING LN HIXSON, 373433676 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
16 WOODWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EBONEY, EPPS 
3 CHRIS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

FERGUSON, GLYNN DWIGHT 
1845 KIM WATT BX10522 KNOXVILLE, 37935 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT (TN - BLOUNT CO.)

FREEMAN, DEASIA ELISABETH RENAE 
1300 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST

FULLER, EMILIANO THOMAS 
1001 N NATCHEZ RD APT G19 CHATTANOOGA, 374052259 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GODOY, NICHOLAS JOSE 
956 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALL, JAMES LEE 
7343 SIMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD 
813 WINDING HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST

HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES 
1149 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HICKS, CARL LONNIE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HIGGINS, RANDI LETASHA 
242 CHANCE DR NW CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JA ANINI, VICTORIA F 
1823 JULIAN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES 
8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

KIDWELL, JEREMY AARON 
565 UNION FORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KINSEY, JEREMY LEE 
2085 MT PISGAH RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE, GA)

KRUGER, JESSE A 
6910 BENWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 373634467 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN 
3767 OCCONECHEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MUFFLER LAW VIOLATION

LOPEZ, SANTIAGO REYNALDO 
3307 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

MANSEL, TONYA MARIE 
22 BLOODWORTH COURT FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED

MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE 
604 BACON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 374153573 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG 
3803 NORTH TERRACE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE 
1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOGGINS, STACY L 
1203 10TH ST NE Cleveland, 373115442 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

STAFFORD, PRESTON MORGAN 
9206 ALABAMA HIGHWAY 75 IDER, 35981 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SWANK, RODNEY CHRISTOPHER 
4113 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

WITT, KIM LAMAR 
7421 EDGEFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211427 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PAROLE VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)

WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE 
100 HAWKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALLEN, ARTERRIUS DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
APPLEBERRY, TRACEY L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/14/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BARNES, DEKELA JANAE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/01/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
BARRETO CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/20/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENTANCO, OLBER JOSUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • ASSAULT
COOPER, ASHLEY SADE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUFF, MARTY RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/24/1966
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EBONEY, EPPS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
FERGUSON, GLYNN DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 08/09/1946
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT (TN - BLOUNT CO.)
FREEMAN, DEASIA ELISABETH RENAE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
FULLER, EMILIANO THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/11/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALL, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/24/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/09/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HICKS, CARL LONNIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HIGGINS, RANDI LETASHA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/06/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KIDWELL, JEREMY AARON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KINSEY, JEREMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE, GA)
KRUGER, JESSE A
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/27/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
LOPEZ, SANTIAGO REYNALDO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
MANSEL, TONYA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/05/1970
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
PARKS, KERRY ANTWUG
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/25/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/10/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STAFFORD, PRESTON MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WALTON, TONI JLISA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WITT, KIM LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/01/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Charge(s):
  • PAROLE VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)
WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

