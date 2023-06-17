Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, ARTERRIUS DEJUAN

604 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



APPLEBERRY, TRACEY L

5420 CORNELL ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



BARNES, DEKELA JANAE

842 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST



BARRETO CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE

727 E 11TH ST/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENTANCO, OLBER JOSUE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT



CLARK, LYANNE RACHELLE

2620 BOYCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COOPER, ASHLEY SADE

3683 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOMINGO, IGNACIO RUIZ

312 MCBREIN RD APT 5533 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DUFF, MARTY RAY

5942 WINDING LN HIXSON, 373433676

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

16 WOODWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



EBONEY, EPPS

3 CHRIS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT (SIMPLE)



FERGUSON, GLYNN DWIGHT

1845 KIM WATT BX10522 KNOXVILLE, 37935

Age at Arrest: 76 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN TRANSIT (TN - BLOUNT CO.)



FREEMAN, DEASIA ELISABETH RENAE

1300 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063501

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST



FULLER, EMILIANO THOMAS

1001 N NATCHEZ RD APT G19 CHATTANOOGA, 374052259

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GODOY, NICHOLAS JOSE

956 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HALL, JAMES LEE

7343 SIMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD

813 WINDING HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST



HEFLIN, RONALD JAMES

1149 BUCKEYE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HICKS, CARL LONNIE

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HIGGINS, RANDI LETASHA

242 CHANCE DR NW CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JA ANINI, VICTORIA F

1823 JULIAN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES

8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONKIDWELL, JEREMY AARON565 UNION FORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KINSEY, JEREMY LEE2085 MT PISGAH RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN FT OGLETHORPE, GA)KRUGER, JESSE A6910 BENWOOD DR OOLTEWAH, 373634467Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN3767 OCCONECHEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMUFFLER LAW VIOLATIONLOPEZ, SANTIAGO REYNALDO3307 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONMANSEL, TONYA MARIE22 BLOODWORTH COURT FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKEDMCALLISTER, DAVID LEE604 BACON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCNARY, BRANDON DESHAWN3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 374153573Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTPARKS, KERRY ANTWUG3803 NORTH TERRACE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ, CANDACE ELAINE1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCOGGINS, STACY L1203 10TH ST NE Cleveland, 373115442Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)STAFFORD, PRESTON MORGAN9206 ALABAMA HIGHWAY 75 IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSWANK, RODNEY CHRISTOPHER4113 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)WITT, KIM LAMAR7421 EDGEFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211427Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPAROLE VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED ROBBERY)WRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE100 HAWKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots: