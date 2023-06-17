Latest Headlines

Marion County Woman Worried That Her Husband Would Shoot Her

  Saturday, June 17, 2023

A Marion County woman said in a restraining order that she worried that her husband, 48-year-old Gary Burnett, would get drunk and shoot her.

Authorities said on Thursday night Burnett went to the home of Regina Burnett on Pine Street at Sequatchie. He shot some of the people in the house and others died of smoke inhalation after he set a fire.

Found dead at the site were Burnett, Regina Burnett, their daughter Brittney and her three children. Another adult survived and was taken to the hospital. 

The bodies were sent to Nashville for autopsies.

The TBI is investigating.

Regina Burnett said her husband had 50-60 guns.

Police Blotter: Woman's Hand Tiller Stolen From Her Front Porch; 2 Couples Trespassed From 2 Stores For Suspected Shoplifting
  6/17/2023

A woman on South Street told police that at 2 a.m. that morning, a black male walked onto her porch and took a hand tiller gardening tool. Police were provided with a photo of the suspect. ... more

Man Shot Early Saturday Morning On Sylvan Drive
  6/17/2023

A man was shot early Saturday morning on Sylvan Drive. Chattanooga Police responded at 2:43 a.m. to 841 Sylvan, but did not locate anyone. A short time later, a man showed up at a ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  6/17/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, ARTERRIUS DEJUAN 604 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRUGS GENERAL ... more

