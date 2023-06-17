Marion County Woman Worried That Her Husband Would Shoot Her

A Marion County woman said in a restraining order that she worried that her husband, 48-year-old Gary Burnett, would get drunk and shoot her.

Authorities said on Thursday night Burnett went to the home of Regina Burnett on Pine Street at Sequatchie. He shot some of the people in the house and others died of smoke inhalation after he set a fire.

Found dead at the site were Burnett, Regina Burnett, their daughter Brittney and her three children. Another adult survived and was taken to the hospital.

The bodies were sent to Nashville for autopsies.

The TBI is investigating.

Regina Burnett said her husband had 50-60 guns.