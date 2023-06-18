Police Blotter: Man Wanting On Bus Breaks Glass Door; Man Reportedly Breaks Parking Garage Barrier Twice

A bus driver for CARTA on Hamilton Place Boulevard told police she was leaving the bus stop and a man ran up and, based on his behavior, she decided not to open the bus door for him. He then punched the door shattering the glass. Both then left. The bus driver said he was a black male, tall, thin, mid 20s to early 30s.

An officer was flagged down by a man on Highway 153. He said he was driving in the area and heard a loud boom. His windshield was broken by an unknown object striking it.

A Family Dollar employee at 3800 Tennessee Ave. showed police video of a woman concealing items in her coat. The video also showed her get into a vehicle on the passenger’s side. The only suspect information provided to police was that the suspect was a black female, wearing a black jacket, tan pants, and gray shoes. Employees didn’t know the exact items that were stolen and estimated the cost to be a total of $50.

An officer stopped a man on Tunnel Boulevard and Lillian Lane for illegal window tint. The officer had attempted to stop him on Wilcox Boulevard, but the man pulled into a Shell gas station. He pulled up to a pump and sat in his car for approximately five minutes. He then pulled up to another pump and went into the gas station. The man then got back into his vehicle and left the gas station. He turned onto Tunnel Boulevard and the officer initiated the stop. The man consented to a vehicle search and police found torn baggies in his center console. Nothing more was found in the vehicle. The man was given a warning.

A man on 4th Avenue called police and said when he got home at 9 p.m. there was no damage to his car. When he went back outside just after midnight, he noticed all four of his tires were flat. The man checked the tires but didn’t see any signs of damage to them.

A woman on E. 48th Street told police her ex-boyfriend took her house key. An officer asked her how that happened and she said she had given him the key. The woman said her ex-boyfriend had come to her house but didn’t take anything. She said he was staying with his mom on Fagan Street. The officer went to Fagan Street to speak with the ex-boyfriend. He said he didn’t have her house key, but that the woman had stopped by his house and told him he needed to give her the key back.

Police were called to 1307 E. Main St. to possibly remove homeless people from the property. However, the people were gone when police arrived.

The manager for Laz Parking Garage at 975 E. 3rd St. told police they had a white male, possibly the owner of a certain vehicle, break the garage arm twice to leave without paying. He said there were two separate incidents with this man and vehicle and that the vehicle was currently parked in their lot. The manager said he was calling a private tow for the truck since it was parked illegally on their lot. He also wanted to make a report for the damaged garage arm, which he estimated would cost $500 to fix.