Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Wanting On Bus Breaks Glass Door; Man Reportedly Breaks Parking Garage Barrier Twice

  • Sunday, June 18, 2023

A bus driver for CARTA on Hamilton Place Boulevard told police she was leaving the bus stop and a man ran up and, based on his behavior, she decided not to open the bus door for him. He then punched the door shattering the glass. Both then left. The bus driver said he was a black male, tall, thin, mid 20s to early 30s.

* * *

An officer was flagged down by a man on Highway 153. He said he was driving in the area and heard a loud boom. His windshield was broken by an unknown object striking it.

* * *

A Family Dollar employee at 3800 Tennessee Ave. showed police video of a woman concealing items in her coat. The video also showed her get into a vehicle on the passenger’s side. The only suspect information provided to police was that the suspect was a black female, wearing a black jacket, tan pants, and gray shoes. Employees didn’t know the exact items that were stolen and estimated the cost to be a total of $50.

* * *

An officer stopped a man on Tunnel Boulevard and Lillian Lane for illegal window tint. The officer had attempted to stop him on Wilcox Boulevard, but the man pulled into a Shell gas station. He pulled up to a pump and sat in his car for approximately five minutes. He then pulled up to another pump and went into the gas station. The man then got back into his vehicle and left the gas station. He turned onto Tunnel Boulevard and the officer initiated the stop. The man consented to a vehicle search and police found torn baggies in his center console. Nothing more was found in the vehicle. The man was given a warning.

* * *

A man on 4th Avenue called police and said when he got home at 9 p.m. there was no damage to his car. When he went back outside just after midnight, he noticed all four of his tires were flat. The man checked the tires but didn’t see any signs of damage to them.

* * *

A woman on E. 48th Street told police her ex-boyfriend took her house key. An officer asked her how that happened and she said she had given him the key. The woman said her ex-boyfriend had come to her house but didn’t take anything. She said he was staying with his mom on Fagan Street. The officer went to Fagan Street to speak with the ex-boyfriend. He said he didn’t have her house key, but that the woman had stopped by his house and told him he needed to give her the key back.

* * *

Police were called to 1307 E. Main St. to possibly remove homeless people from the property. However, the people were gone when police arrived.

* * *

The manager for Laz Parking Garage at 975 E. 3rd St. told police they had a white male, possibly the owner of a certain vehicle, break the garage arm twice to leave without paying. He said there were two separate incidents with this man and vehicle and that the vehicle was currently parked in their lot. The manager said he was calling a private tow for the truck since it was parked illegally on their lot. He also wanted to make a report for the damaged garage arm, which he estimated would cost $500 to fix.

Latest Headlines
Free Leads Lookouts To 14-0 Win Over Trash Pandas
  • Sports
  • 6/18/2023
Chattanooga Native Boo Carter Commits To Play For Tennessee
Chattanooga Native Boo Carter Commits To Play For Tennessee
  • Sports
  • 6/18/2023
Chattanooga Police Involved In Wreck While En Route To Another Accident On Saturday
Chattanooga Police Involved In Wreck While En Route To Another Accident On Saturday
  • Breaking News
  • 6/18/2023
Police Blotter: Man Wanting On Bus Breaks Glass Door; Man Reportedly Breaks Parking Garage Barrier Twice
  • Breaking News
  • 6/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/18/2023
Chattanooga Soccer Announces 2023 Schedule
  • Sports
  • 6/17/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Wanting On Bus Breaks Glass Door; Man Reportedly Breaks Parking Garage Barrier Twice
  • 6/18/2023

A bus driver for CARTA on Hamilton Place Boulevard told police she was leaving the bus stop and a man ran up and, based on his behavior, she decided not to open the bus door for him. He then ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/18/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREW, ALEXANDERIA MARIA 152 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051813 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff POSSESSION ... more

Marion County Woman Worried That Her Husband Would Shoot Her
  • 6/17/2023

A Marion County woman said in a restraining order that she worried that her husband, 48-year-old Gary Burnett, would get drunk and shoot her. Authorities said on Thursday night Burnett went ... more

Breaking News
Man Shot Early Saturday Morning On Sylvan Drive
  • 6/17/2023
Police Blotter: Woman's Hand Tiller Stolen From Her Front Porch; 2 Couples Trespassed From 2 Stores For Suspected Shoplifting
  • 6/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/17/2023
School Board Members Blast County Move To Reduce School Budget By $6 Million
  • 6/16/2023
1 Killed, 2 Injured In Hixson Pike Head-On Collision
  • 6/16/2023
Opinion
Chris Angel Is One Of The Best People I've Ever Known
  • 6/17/2023
Now I'm A Southside Stadium Fan - And Response
  • 6/15/2023
A Road Map
  • 6/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/16/2023
Signal Mountain Residents Need to Think Again
  • 6/15/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Native Boo Carter Commits To Play For Tennessee
Chattanooga Native Boo Carter Commits To Play For Tennessee
  • 6/18/2023
Is Ja Morant A Good Kid Or A Good Con Artist?
  • 6/17/2023
Chattanooga Soccer Announces 2023 Schedule
  • 6/17/2023
UTC's Person, Brown Are Named To Bluebloods FCS Preseason Team
  • 6/17/2023
UTC Men's Tennis No. 7 In Final ITA Ohio Valley Regional Rankings
  • 6/17/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Memorable Anniversaries, Local Construction And Demolition, And ‘Fast Cars’
  • 6/16/2023
Women Of Distinction Of Greater Chattanooga Announces 2023 Honorees, Celebrates 40th Anniversary
  • 6/15/2023
Jane Kaylor Receives DAR Woman In American History Award
Jane Kaylor Receives DAR Woman In American History Award
  • 6/15/2023
Upcoming Special Events Include Riverfront Nights, Summerween, Triathlon, Sip N Que
  • 6/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Paris On The Tennessee
Jerry Summers: Paris On The Tennessee
  • 6/15/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/15/2023
Cumulus, KZ-106 & HES Host 2nd Annual "Rock On At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon" To Celebrate Kelly McCoy
  • 6/15/2023
Best of Grizzard- People Who Talk to God?
Best of Grizzard- People Who Talk to God?
  • 6/16/2023
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/13/2023
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
  • 6/13/2023
Opinion
Chris Angel Is One Of The Best People I've Ever Known
  • 6/17/2023
Now I'm A Southside Stadium Fan - And Response
  • 6/15/2023
A Road Map
  • 6/17/2023
Dining
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Indigo Cafe Brings Fresh Mediterranean Dining To Downtown Cleveland
Indigo Cafe Brings Fresh Mediterranean Dining To Downtown Cleveland
  • 6/15/2023
Kay's Tavern On Bonny Oaks Drive Is Expanding
  • 6/15/2023
Business
Whitfield County Mails Out Assessment Notices
  • 6/16/2023
Sheriff Garrett Conducts 1st Citizens Academy Graduation
Sheriff Garrett Conducts 1st Citizens Academy Graduation
  • 6/16/2023
Unum Senior VP Matt Royal Says Unum Is Stronger As Employees Return To Office
  • 6/15/2023
Real Estate
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
  • 6/15/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 8-14
  • 6/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 6/14/2023
Student Scene
13 Chattanooga Area High School Students Graduate From BASF’s TECH Academy
13 Chattanooga Area High School Students Graduate From BASF’s TECH Academy
  • 6/16/2023
Kelli Lewis Among 5,430-plus MTSU Scholars Named To Spring 2023 Dean's List
  • 6/16/2023
4 Students Complete NCCER Construction Core Fast-Track Program At CSCC
4 Students Complete NCCER Construction Core Fast-Track Program At CSCC
  • 6/15/2023
Living Well
Nathan Irwin Named New COO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Nathan Irwin Named New COO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 6/16/2023
Taylor Temple Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Taylor Temple Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 6/16/2023
Attorney General Skrmetti Secures Settlement With Lingerie Retailer Regarding Deceptive Advertising And Billing Practices
  • 6/16/2023
Memories
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
  • 6/17/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
  • 6/15/2023
John Shearer: Spencer McCallie III Recalls Pat Robertson’s McCallie Connections
  • 6/10/2023
Outdoors
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
  • 6/16/2023
TWRA, TBI, DAG Investigate Alleged Employee Misconduct
  • 6/15/2023
Over 1,700 Acres Added To Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 6/13/2023
Travel
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
  • 6/16/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
Church
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
  • 6/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
  • 6/15/2023
"Jesus Loves His Father" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/14/2023
Obituaries
Nancy Coats
Nancy Coats
  • 6/17/2023
Aloha Ruth Clark Feagans
Aloha Ruth Clark Feagans
  • 6/17/2023
Doris G. Harsman
Doris G. Harsman
  • 6/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Truitt, Kimberly Renee Hopkins (Dalton)
  • 6/18/2023
Henderson, Eddie (Summerville)
  • 6/17/2023
Young, Evelyn Lucille (Trion)
  • 6/17/2023