Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDREW, ALEXANDERIA MARIA
152 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051813
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
BIRT, DE UNOTA M
3936 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212136
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BISHOP, ASAIAH KING
104 FARMERS STREET COWAN, 37318
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY
5436 CASSANDRA SMITH HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL
6301 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EGGLESTON, AMBER LEE
7314 COURAGE WAY, APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 374211557
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON
1110 FLYNN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FLERL, DAVID LAMAR
4297 BRIANWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FORTUNE, PAULA MARLENE
3717 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GALVEZ RAMIREZ, EDBAN M
448 BEREAN LN HIXSON, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
GANN, KEVIN EUGENE
11156 FRITTS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795709
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GARLAND, BRADLEY DAVID
6604 SCHOONER BAY LN HIXSON, 373433135
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GAROIU, SONIA ARINDE
9403 SHADOW POINT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37430
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
HICKS, HAILEE FREEDOM
191 SCHOOL ST ROSSVILLE, 307416601
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HOLLAND, TROY D
12051 PAUL ELLS DRIVE #201 NORTH LITTLE ROCK, 72113
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY
HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
11490 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL
152 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN
2610 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE
5436 CASSANDRA ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KELLY, LAUREN DOMINIQUE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KEY, WILLIAM MATTHEW
7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
LAUGHTER, ELLIS J
1111 OVERLOOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MARTIN, CALDER W
314 ARROW DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER
507 MARLOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATION
MOORE, CHANELL NICOLE
2214 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT
MORGAN, ALEXIS MARIE
80 LARRY DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NELSON, CORTNEY DERRELL
1411 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111006
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PASCARELLI, COEN MICHAEL
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSEY, JOSHUA LEE
1650 JED LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWELL, KAFFIE
1220 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
PRAVINBHAI, JIVANBHAI CHAUDHARI
4901 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON
2315 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063962
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REAGAN, MITCHELL ALLEN
2314 FREEDOM BAY DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
REYBURN, BRYCE A
1803 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
100 DEER RIDGE LANE ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSHELLE, CORTEZ LARONNE
1601 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF MARILUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SLATTON, TYLER LEE
688 JONES CROSS ROAD JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
STEARNS, JASON ALEXANDER
9036 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419344
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TALLEY, JAMES CALVIN
3778 PROSPECT CHURCH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374073022
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ
2304 WINDSOR APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TINKER, JONATHAN CODY
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ESCAPE
WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WATSON, CAREY REBECCA
2309 WILDER STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, KESHAWN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDREW, ALEXANDERIA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|BIRT, DE UNOTA M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BISHOP, ASAIAH KING
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/16/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EGGLESTON, AMBER LEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FLERL, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/24/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FORTUNE, PAULA MARLENE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GALVEZ RAMIREZ, EDBAN M
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
|
|GARLAND, BRADLEY DAVID
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GAROIU, SONIA ARINDE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
|
|HICKS, HAILEE FREEDOM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HOLLAND, TROY D
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KEY, WILLIAM MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/14/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|LAUGHTER, ELLIS J
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MARTIN, CALDER W
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/18/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
|
|MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|MOORE, CHANELL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MORGAN, ALEXIS MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NELSON, CORTNEY DERRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 11/05/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PASCARELLI, COEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|POSEY, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POWELL, KAFFIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
|
|RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|REAGAN, MITCHELL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/13/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|REYBURN, BRYCE A
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLATTON, TYLER LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/21/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- EVADING ARREST
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|STEARNS, JASON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|TINKER, JONATHAN CODY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|WATSON, CAREY REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/10/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, KESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/17/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|