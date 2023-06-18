Latest Headlines

  Sunday, June 18, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREW, ALEXANDERIA MARIA 
152 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051813 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

BIRT, DE UNOTA M 
3936 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212136 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BISHOP, ASAIAH KING 
104 FARMERS STREET COWAN, 37318 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY 
5436 CASSANDRA SMITH HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL 
6301 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EGGLESTON, AMBER LEE 
7314 COURAGE WAY, APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 374211557 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON 
1110 FLYNN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FLERL, DAVID LAMAR 
4297 BRIANWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FORTUNE, PAULA MARLENE 
3717 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GALVEZ RAMIREZ, EDBAN M 
448 BEREAN LN HIXSON, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

GANN, KEVIN EUGENE 
11156 FRITTS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795709 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GARLAND, BRADLEY DAVID 
6604 SCHOONER BAY LN HIXSON, 373433135 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GAROIU, SONIA ARINDE 
9403 SHADOW POINT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37430 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

HICKS, HAILEE FREEDOM 
191 SCHOOL ST ROSSVILLE, 307416601 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HOLLAND, TROY D 
12051 PAUL ELLS DRIVE #201 NORTH LITTLE ROCK, 72113 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY

HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK 
11490 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL 
152 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOUSTON, HORATIO NMN 
2610 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE 
5436 CASSANDRA ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KELLY, LAUREN DOMINIQUE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KEY, WILLIAM MATTHEW 
7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

LAUGHTER, ELLIS J 
1111 OVERLOOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MARTIN, CALDER W 
314 ARROW DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MILLER, ZACKARY TYLER 
507 MARLOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATION

MOORE, CHANELL NICOLE 
2214 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENT

MORGAN, ALEXIS MARIE 
80 LARRY DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NELSON, CORTNEY DERRELL 
1411 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111006 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD 
32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PASCARELLI, COEN MICHAEL 
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSEY, JOSHUA LEE 
1650 JED LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWELL, KAFFIE 
1220 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

PRAVINBHAI, JIVANBHAI CHAUDHARI 
4901 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON 
2315 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063962 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

REAGAN, MITCHELL ALLEN 
2314 FREEDOM BAY DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

REYBURN, BRYCE A 
1803 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE 
100 DEER RIDGE LANE ROCK SPRINGS, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSHELLE, CORTEZ LARONNE 
1601 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF MARILUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SLATTON, TYLER LEE 
688 JONES CROSS ROAD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

STEARNS, JASON ALEXANDER 
9036 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419344 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TALLEY, JAMES CALVIN 
3778 PROSPECT CHURCH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374073022 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ 
2304 WINDSOR APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TINKER, JONATHAN CODY 
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ESCAPE

WASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON 
2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

WATSON, CAREY REBECCA 
2309 WILDER STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, KESHAWN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

