Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREW, ALEXANDERIA MARIA

152 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051813

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



BIRT, DE UNOTA M

3936 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212136

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BISHOP, ASAIAH KING

104 FARMERS STREET COWAN, 37318

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY

5436 CASSANDRA SMITH HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL

6301 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



EGGLESTON, AMBER LEE

7314 COURAGE WAY, APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 374211557

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



FITTEN, LAVANTE DAYMON

1110 FLYNN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FLERL, DAVID LAMAR

4297 BRIANWOOD VILLAGE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FORTUNE, PAULA MARLENE

3717 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GALVEZ RAMIREZ, EDBAN M

448 BEREAN LN HIXSON, 373430000

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I



GANN, KEVIN EUGENE

11156 FRITTS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795709

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



GARLAND, BRADLEY DAVID

6604 SCHOONER BAY LN HIXSON, 373433135

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GAROIU, SONIA ARINDE

9403 SHADOW POINT CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37430

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT



HICKS, HAILEE FREEDOM

191 SCHOOL ST ROSSVILLE, 307416601

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HOLLAND, TROY D

12051 PAUL ELLS DRIVE #201 NORTH LITTLE ROCK, 72113

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SEXUAL BATTERY



HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK

11490 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEHOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL152 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOUSTON, HORATIO NMN2610 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE5436 CASSANDRA ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKELLY, LAUREN DOMINIQUEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKEY, WILLIAM MATTHEW7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)LAUGHTER, ELLIS J1111 OVERLOOK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMARTIN, CALDER W314 ARROW DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEMCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTMILLER, ZACKARY TYLER507 MARLOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATIONMOORE, CHANELL NICOLE2214 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD SUPPORT NONPAYMENTMORGAN, ALEXIS MARIE80 LARRY DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNELSON, CORTNEY DERRELL1411 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111006Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENEVILLE, KENNETH DONALD32 W 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102201Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPASCARELLI, COEN MICHAEL936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSEY, JOSHUA LEE1650 JED LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POWELL, KAFFIE1220 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)PRAVINBHAI, JIVANBHAI CHAUDHARI4901 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON2315 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063962Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDREAGAN, MITCHELL ALLEN2314 FREEDOM BAY DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONREYBURN, BRYCE A1803 ROCK BLUFF RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROBERSON, CHRISTOPHER WAYNE100 DEER RIDGE LANE ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSHELLE, CORTEZ LARONNE1601 SOUTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF MARILUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASLATTON, TYLER LEE688 JONES CROSS ROAD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEVADING ARRESTOPEN CONTAINER LAWSTEARNS, JASON ALEXANDER9036 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373419344Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTTALLEY, JAMES CALVIN3778 PROSPECT CHURCH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374073022Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, AKIRA IJEZ2304 WINDSOR APT 408 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARTINKER, JONATHAN CODY513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffESCAPEWASSON, LAVONTATE LAWON2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWATSON, CAREY REBECCA2309 WILDER STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, KESHAWNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

Here are the mug shots: