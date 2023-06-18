Former County School Supt. Don Loftis Passes

Dr. Virgil Don Loftis, who served over 17 years as county school superintendent, passed away Friday night.

During his tenure, he began the school coupon book campaign to help raise money for the students and he started the annual superintendent’s banquet to honor those who excelled.

A pilot in Vietnam who rose to the rank of captain, he served as county community development director in the mid 70’s.

Dr. Loftis was involved with Tennessee Governor Lamar Alexander in 1982 to help formulate the “Better Schools Program.”

He was superintendent at the time that President Reagan came to Chattanooga to highlight an education event at the UTC Arena.

The Soddy Daisy native served with distinction in the Army from 1961–1975 with much of that time spent flying. His service unit was the 13th Combat Aviation Battalion, 221st Reconnaissance Aviation Company.

He was a big supporter of the long running Armed Forces Week celebration in Chattanooga, making sure that the schools fully participated.

Funeral arrangements will be announced.