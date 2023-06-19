Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

  • Monday, June 19, 2023
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens.
There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com.
Latest Headlines
Child Accidentally Locked In Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 6/19/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For June 12-18
  • Breaking News
  • 6/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/19/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 6/19/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Won’t Return Man’s Car After Running An Errand; Intoxicated Woman At The Boathouse Calls In Fake Pick-Up Orders
  • Breaking News
  • 6/19/2023
Lookouts Win 12-1 Over Trash Pandas
  • Sports
  • 6/18/2023
Breaking News
Child Accidentally Locked In Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/19/2023

An individual parked at city hall advised that their key fob had malfunctioned and had locked their child in the car. Officers were able to open the vehicle and reunite parent with child. ... more

Walker County Arrest Report For June 12-18
  • 6/19/2023

Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 12-18: ATKINS JACOB NATHAN W/M 21 OFFICER MCNICHOLS HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA CO THOMISON MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 47 MISD OFFICER CAMP PUI SAWYER ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL 2488 POTTS RD RINGGOLD, 307365937 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 6/19/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Won’t Return Man’s Car After Running An Errand; Intoxicated Woman At The Boathouse Calls In Fake Pick-Up Orders
  • 6/19/2023
Police Blotter: Man Wanting On Bus Breaks Glass Door; Man Reportedly Breaks Parking Garage Barrier Twice
  • 6/18/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/18/2023
Marion County Woman Worried That Her Husband Would Shoot Her
  • 6/17/2023
Opinion
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
  • 6/18/2023
Chris Angel Is One Of The Best People I've Ever Known
  • 6/17/2023
A Road Map - And Response
  • 6/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/16/2023
Signal Mountain Residents Need to Think Again
  • 6/15/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Skenes Again Too Much For Vols, Who Now Face Elimination Game
Dan Fleser: Skenes Again Too Much For Vols, Who Now Face Elimination Game
  • 6/18/2023
Lookouts Win 12-1 Over Trash Pandas
  • 6/18/2023
Chattanooga Native Boo Carter Commits To Play For Tennessee
Chattanooga Native Boo Carter Commits To Play For Tennessee
  • 6/18/2023
JT Seawright, Back In The Saddle, Wins UCRA/Fort Payne Saturday
JT Seawright, Back In The Saddle, Wins UCRA/Fort Payne Saturday
  • 6/18/2023
Free Leads Lookouts To 14-0 Win Over Trash Pandas
  • 6/18/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Paradise Meadows
  • 6/19/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Memorable Anniversaries, Local Construction And Demolition, And ‘Fast Cars’
  • 6/16/2023
Jerry Summers: Moon Pie As State Cookie
Jerry Summers: Moon Pie As State Cookie
  • 6/19/2023
Upcoming Special Events Include Riverfront Nights, Summerween, Triathlon, Sip N Que
  • 6/15/2023
Jerry Summers: Paris On The Tennessee
Jerry Summers: Paris On The Tennessee
  • 6/15/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/15/2023
Cumulus, KZ-106 & HES Host 2nd Annual "Rock On At Kelly's Adopt-A-Thon" To Celebrate Kelly McCoy
  • 6/15/2023
Best of Grizzard- People Who Talk to God?
Best of Grizzard- People Who Talk to God?
  • 6/16/2023
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
High Energy Funk At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/13/2023
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
Best of Grizzard - Daddy’s Day
  • 6/13/2023
Opinion
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
  • 6/18/2023
Chris Angel Is One Of The Best People I've Ever Known
  • 6/17/2023
A Road Map - And Response
  • 6/17/2023
Dining
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Indigo Cafe Brings Fresh Mediterranean Dining To Downtown Cleveland
Indigo Cafe Brings Fresh Mediterranean Dining To Downtown Cleveland
  • 6/15/2023
Business
Whitfield County Mails Out Assessment Notices
  • 6/16/2023
Sheriff Garrett Conducts 1st Citizens Academy Graduation
Sheriff Garrett Conducts 1st Citizens Academy Graduation
  • 6/16/2023
Unum Senior VP Matt Royal Says Unum Is Stronger As Employees Return To Office
  • 6/15/2023
Real Estate
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
  • 6/15/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 8-14
  • 6/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 6/14/2023
Student Scene
13 Chattanooga Area High School Students Graduate From BASF’s TECH Academy
13 Chattanooga Area High School Students Graduate From BASF’s TECH Academy
  • 6/16/2023
Kelli Lewis Among 5,430-plus MTSU Scholars Named To Spring 2023 Dean's List
  • 6/16/2023
4 Students Complete NCCER Construction Core Fast-Track Program At CSCC
4 Students Complete NCCER Construction Core Fast-Track Program At CSCC
  • 6/15/2023
Living Well
Nathan Irwin Named New COO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Nathan Irwin Named New COO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 6/16/2023
Taylor Temple Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Taylor Temple Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 6/16/2023
Attorney General Skrmetti Secures Settlement With Lingerie Retailer Regarding Deceptive Advertising And Billing Practices
  • 6/16/2023
Memories
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
  • 6/17/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
  • 6/15/2023
John Shearer: Spencer McCallie III Recalls Pat Robertson’s McCallie Connections
  • 6/10/2023
Outdoors
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
  • 6/16/2023
TWRA, TBI, DAG Investigate Alleged Employee Misconduct
  • 6/15/2023
Over 1,700 Acres Added To Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 6/13/2023
Travel
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
  • 6/16/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
  • 6/19/2023
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
  • 6/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
  • 6/15/2023
Obituaries
Nancy Coats
Nancy Coats
  • 6/17/2023
Aloha Ruth Clark Feagans
Aloha Ruth Clark Feagans
  • 6/17/2023
Frainie, Krystal “Kris” Marie
Frainie, Krystal “Kris” Marie
  • 6/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Coulter, Aaron Christian Zachary (Dalton)
Coulter, Aaron Christian Zachary (Dalton)
  • 6/19/2023
Akins, Charlotte Ann (Cleveland)
Akins, Charlotte Ann (Cleveland)
  • 6/18/2023
Jones, Robert (Dalton)
Jones, Robert (Dalton)
  • 6/18/2023