Police Blotter: Woman Won’t Return Man’s Car After Running An Errand; Intoxicated Woman At The Boathouse Calls In Fake Pick-Up Orders

A man called police and said his car had been stolen. He said he asked a woman by the name of Kiki to run to the store for him, but she never returned with his vehicle. He said he saw the woman that day and, when she saw him, she sped off in his vehicle. The man said he saw her on Boynton Drive. His car was entered into NCIC as stolen. Police were unable to confirm the identity of Kiki. The man later called back and said he was able to convince Kiki to meet him at the Krystal at 307 Cherokee Blvd. Police arrived and initiated blue lights and sirens on a tan Kia Soul. The officer saw a light-skinned female driver with curly hair and a light-skinned female passenger. The car fled from police, headed north towards Barton Avenue on Cherokee Boulevard. The officer didn’t pursue but BOLO'd the vehicle and driver information.

Police were dispatched to 6231 Perimeter Dr. where a man was lying down outside of the businesses in the area. Police informed the man he couldn’t be there anymore and he left the area.

A man at Hamilton Place called police and reported another vehicle had hit his car and then left.

A woman working at Hamilton Place told police three suspects entered the store, picked up merchandise, then ran out of the store passing all points of sale. The employee described the first suspect as a short black female, wearing a red dress, and a ball cap with short hair. The second suspect was a black female, unknown clothing and carrying a blue bag. The third suspect was described to be a tall, 14-year-old black female, long dark braids, green shorts and pants. The employee said the suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The manager of Academy Sports at Hamilton Place Mall told police a black male, wearing a green shirt and camo pants, stole some merchandise. The suspect was seen leaving in a burnt orange sedan with a white female with blonde hair. The value of the merchandise and the type of merchandise is unknown.

A woman on 15th Avenue told police her father was off his medication and acting crazy. The woman said her father was yelling and cursing at everyone in the house. By the time police arrived, her father had walked off and was found near the school down the road. An officer spoke with the man who said his daughter was freaking out over him cleaning out the fridge. The man said he was going to walk around for a few minutes and let everything cool down.

A woman on Vance Circle told police her son was no longer welcome in her home. Police requested her son leave the home and he left without incident.

Staff at the Boathouse Restaurant at 1459 Riverside Dr. told police a white female named Lauren was highly intoxicated and was asked to leave. Lauren began to curse at staff as she left the property. After the woman left, she began to call in fake pick-up orders. Staff just wanted officers to know in case she returned so she could be trespassed from the property.