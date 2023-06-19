Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE
4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BIRT, LASHANDA UNIQUE
1209 N HICKORY ST APT B Chattanooga, 374072626
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHARLIE, CASELYN BARRION
570 SIR CARLOS DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN
4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
GRAY, JEFFERY REID
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIZZLE, DAVID BENTLY
13764 BRETTON DR SODDY DAISY, 373797865
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JENKINS, TAMMY RENE
11646 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, ERIC LEBRON
1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ LOPEZ, ABELINO
712 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MACHEEL, COLLIN PARKER
5221 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
MALONE, ERIKA MICHELLE
1202 POPLAR STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MONK, ROBERT ANDREW
4621 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111231
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
OLIVER, LORA KAY
9007 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161335
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PHILLIPS, HOLLIE
341 A CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
RAMIREZ TOMAS, JOSE LUIS
4011 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROBERTS, JORDAN LANDON
2201 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY
CAR JACKING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUTLER, ANDREW TUNNER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FAIRCHILD, RACHEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/26/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FRITZ, CARL EZRA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/14/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|GRANT, DAVID BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/26/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|HOLLEY, DAVID VAN DAMME
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JACKSON, BRANDON WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|LOWE, AMY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MATINEZ, EVERALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/09/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MATTSON, JESSICA ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/25/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MCCLAIN, PHILLIP DAVID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/03/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCDERMOTT, KEITH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/12/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MINOR, ANTHONY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/07/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (ALL OTHER LACENY)
|
|ORANTES HERNANDEZ, SERGIO ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|OTT, WENDY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/15/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, CALEB COPE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/29/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PEREZ, GUMERCINDO REYNOSO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/20/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, JANET ROSE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/07/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, AMANDA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, GRADY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/25/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SADDLER, NICHOLAS DELVORICK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|SHERRILL, MATTHEW ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STEPHENS, ELIJAH ANYTHONY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/21/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STGERMAINE, CHRISTINA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TERRELL, PAIGE SERENA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TOWNSEND, JANARIOUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/08/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, JEREMY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/12/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|WOOTEN, TROY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/11/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|