Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, June 19, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL 
2488 POTTS RD RINGGOLD, 307365937 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE 
3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071545 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE 
4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BIRT, LASHANDA UNIQUE 
1209 N HICKORY ST APT B Chattanooga, 374072626 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN 
5753 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUTLER, ANDREW TUNNER 
7208 ST CHARLES SQUARE ROSSVILLE, 30057 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHARLIE, CASELYN BARRION 
570 SIR CARLOS DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN 
4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH 
38 SIERRA LN ROSSVILLE, 307418431 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAIRCHILD, RACHEL NICOLE 
132 KEITH ST SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRITZ, CARL EZRA 
4907 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112502 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GRANT, DAVID BRANDON 
2630 WELCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GRAY, JEFFERY REID 
1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIZZLE, DAVID BENTLY 
13764 BRETTON DR SODDY DAISY, 373797865 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLLEY, DAVID VAN DAMME 
6009 GIBBS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON, BRANDON WESLEY 
905 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JENKINS, TAMMY RENE 
11646 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE 
1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES, ERIC LEBRON 
1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS 
3719 HEMINGWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062733 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LOPEZ LOPEZ, ABELINO 
712 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LOWE, AMY LOUISE 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MACHEEL, COLLIN PARKER 
5221 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

MALONE, ERIKA MICHELLE 
1202 POPLAR STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

MATTSON, JESSICA ASHLEY NICOLE 
201 NORTHERN TRAILS DR SODDY DAISY, 373790000 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM 
1110 ARKILLOUS CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCCLAIN, PHILLIP DAVID 
2001 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCDERMOTT, KEITH EDWARD 
8322 OAK FOREST LN HIXSON, 373431275 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MINOR, ANTHONY WAYNE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (ALL OTHER LACENY)

MONK, ROBERT ANDREW 
4621 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111231 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

OLIVER, LORA KAY 
9007 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161335 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

ORANTES HERNANDEZ, SERGIO ENRIQUE 
3620 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374060000 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OWENS, CALEB COPE 
208 ROLLING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PEREZ, GUMERCINDO REYNOSO 
2705 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PHILLIPS, HOLLIE 
341 A CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

RAMIREZ TOMAS, JOSE LUIS 
4011 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROBERTS, JORDAN LANDON 
2201 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ROBBERY
CAR JACKING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ROGERS, AMANDA BROOKE 
2001 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROGERS, GRADY DEWAYNE 
1058 HORNER HOLLOW RD BIRCHWOOD, 373086703 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHERRILL, MATTHEW ERNEST 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

STEPHENS, ELIJAH ANYTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TERRELL, PAIGE SERENA 
2402 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374040000 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TOWNSEND, JANARIOUS 
5023 KINGSTON DR COLUMBUS, 319073536 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION SCHEDULE II

WOODS, JEREMY ALEXANDER 
719 SWANSONS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214549 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD 
2507 E 26TH STREET APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

