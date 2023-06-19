Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL

2488 POTTS RD RINGGOLD, 307365937

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071545

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE

4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BIRT, LASHANDA UNIQUE

1209 N HICKORY ST APT B Chattanooga, 374072626

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRADSHAW, JOSHUA ALAN

5753 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUTLER, ANDREW TUNNER

7208 ST CHARLES SQUARE ROSSVILLE, 30057

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHARLIE, CASELYN BARRION

570 SIR CARLOS DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN

4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON



ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH

38 SIERRA LN ROSSVILLE, 307418431

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FAIRCHILD, RACHEL NICOLE

132 KEITH ST SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRITZ, CARL EZRA

4907 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112502

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



GRANT, DAVID BRANDON

2630 WELCH ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)GRAY, JEFFERY REID1424 AUGUST DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRIZZLE, DAVID BENTLY13764 BRETTON DR SODDY DAISY, 373797865Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOLLEY, DAVID VAN DAMME6009 GIBBS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJACKSON, BRANDON WESLEY905 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYJENKINS, TAMMY RENE11646 PARTRIDGE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYJONES, ERIC LEBRON1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLANSDEN, JAYSON DEMETRIUS3719 HEMINGWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062733Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELOPEZ LOPEZ, ABELINO712 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELOWE, AMY LOUISEHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MACHEEL, COLLIN PARKER5221 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBOATING RULES AND REGULATIONSMALONE, ERIKA MICHELLE1202 POPLAR STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONMATTSON, JESSICA ASHLEY NICOLE201 NORTHERN TRAILS DR SODDY DAISY, 373790000Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCBRYAR, MICHAEL ADAM1110 ARKILLOUS CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHETHEFT OF PROPERTYMCCLAIN, PHILLIP DAVID2001 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTMCDERMOTT, KEITH EDWARD8322 OAK FOREST LN HIXSON, 373431275Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMINOR, ANTHONY WAYNE1664 GREENDALE WAY HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (ALL OTHER LACENY)MONK, ROBERT ANDREW4621 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111231Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDOLIVER, LORA KAY9007 WACONDA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161335Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSORANTES HERNANDEZ, SERGIO ENRIQUE3620 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374060000Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOWENS, CALEB COPE208 ROLLING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPEREZ, GUMERCINDO REYNOSO2705 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 00000Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPHILLIPS, HOLLIE341 A CAMP JORDAN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIRAMIREZ TOMAS, JOSE LUIS4011 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYROBERTS, JORDAN LANDON2201 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffROBBERYCAR JACKINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSROGERS, AMANDA BROOKE2001 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROGERS, GRADY DEWAYNE1058 HORNER HOLLOW RD BIRCHWOOD, 373086703Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHERRILL, MATTHEW ERNEST727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYSTEPHENS, ELIJAH ANYTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTTERRELL, PAIGE SERENA2402 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374040000Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTOWNSEND, JANARIOUS5023 KINGSTON DR COLUMBUS, 319073536Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION SCHEDULE IIWOODS, JEREMY ALEXANDER719 SWANSONS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214549Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD2507 E 26TH STREET APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

