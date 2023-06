Here is the Walker County arrest report for June 12-18:

ATKINS JACOB NATHAN W/M 21 OFFICER MCNICHOLS HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA CO

THOMISON MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 47 MISD OFFICER CAMP PUI

SAWYER THOMAS JOEL W/M 37 MISD OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE ASSAULT

MYRICKS CORDARO DARNELL B/M 36 FELONY DTF POSS. METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS OF SCHEDULE II

HENDERSON MICHAEL DON W/M 39 FELONY DTF POSS OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS OF SCHEDULE II

DEARING JOHNNY JOSEPH W/M 51 FELONY DTF POSS OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSS OF SCHEDULE II, TRAFFICKING METH

BROOKS FLOYD EDWARD W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

NUNLEY MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS OF METH

MCNEESE JOHN ANDREW W//M 43 OFFICER DEAL HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

BELL GLENN VANCE W/M 41 OFFICER CAREATHERS SANCTIONED

GAINES JAYLON TREMAIL B/M 25 OFFICER MILLER

FORRESTER BRYAN PATRICK W/M 36 MISD OFFICER YOUNG FTA

SMILEY LAVONNA KELVISTA B/F 19 MISD SHOPLIFTING

WINTERS LEBRON CHARLES W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

RALEY WHITNEY LEIGH W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BROCK JAMES DAMIEN W/M 45 FELONY OFFICER HEGWOOD BURGLARY

STEVENS JAMES PATRICK W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS PROBATION VIOLATION

MAGIN AMANDA CHERYL W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS OF SCHEDULE II, POSS OF MARIJUANA

SMITH ANTHONY RAY W/M 48 FELONY DCS PAROLE VIOLATION

RUPE JAMES ADAM W/M FELONY OFFICER RIGGS FTA-POSS OF METH

BERRY SYDNEY BAILEY W/F FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON THEFT BY TAKING M/V

MORRIS JESSE BLAKE W/M 28 MISD OFFICER YOUNG FTA

HODGE ROBERT LYNN W/M 52 MISD OFFICER DEAL DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

WHEELER BRANDY NACOLE W/F 46 FELONY OFFICER GREEN PROBATION VIOLATION, POSS. OF METH, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, LOITERING AND PROWLING

ASBURY TIMOTHY JAMES W/M 36 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

TACKETT ASHLEY HOPE W/M 37 -- FLOYD RETURN FROM FLOYD CO.

PATTON MALORI RYAN W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BONNIE MICHAEL ALFORD W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MIXON TRACEY DARRELL W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER COKER FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

STANDRIDGE CARL RICHARD W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER MILLER POSS. OF METH

CARTHORN RICHARD MARVIN B/M 59 MISD OFFICER GALYON SIMPLE BATTERY, THEFT BY TAKING

HILL ELIZABETH ASHLEY W/F 35 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

BROWN JAKE TYLER W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER REYNOLDS DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CROSSING GUARDLINE W/ DRUGS, POSS. OF METH

MCCLURE HANNAH ASHLEY W/F 26 MISD OFFICER MAROON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

SALVADOR DOUGLAS EDWARD W/M 63 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION

HELTON MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 59 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON POSS. OF METH, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

LUEDKE NICHOLAS ALLEN W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE, BATTERY

MCCLURE HANNAH ASHLEY W/F 26 MISD OFFICER GILREATH CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MANNING TESSA LEIGHAN W/F 36 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS CRIMINAL TRESPASS- FVA

HOLBROOK ANTHONY JOHN W/M 40 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DILLINGHAM SUMMER MARIE W/F 31 MISD OFFICER GILREATH CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DUKE CHRISTIAN LESAGE W/M 18 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS DUI- UNDER THE AGE OF 21, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

INGRAM HENRY HOWARD W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER MILLER VIOLATION OF FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER, FTA (M)

MITCHELL JASON DWIGHT W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER FRAME PROBATION VIOLATION

WHEELER JASON RAY W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER FRAME AGGRAVATED ASSAULT- FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA x2, BATTERY- FVA

CARRINGTON HALEY NICOLE W/F 26 MISD OFFICER HUNT PROBATION VIOLATION

ALLGOOD ALANA MICHELLE B/F 20 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

STEVENS DAVID LEE B/M 29 ---- OFFICER DELACRUZ BACK FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

RITCHIE JAMIE MARIE W/F 30 ---- SELF HOLD FOR COURT

PASCUAL-ENRIQUE REYNOSO NOLASCO W/M 26 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAINLANE, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WITHOUTA LICENSE

REED BETTY JOHANNAH W/F 25 MISD OFFICER BROWN SUSPENDED LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, HOLD FOR CATOOSA

MILLER ERIC LEROY W/M 37 FELONY THEFT BY TAKING

CROSS JACK HAYDEN W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER COKER AGG ASSAULT

HENRY BOBBY LEE W/M 58 MISD OFFICER RAMEY CITY PROBATION VIOLATION

CORDELL LINDSEY MARIE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER YOUNG CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

GOINS BILLY JACK W/M 51 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA SPECIAL INDITEMENT

PHILLIPS CAROL ELIZABETH W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER COKER ENTERING AUTO

CLACK JASON DEWAYNE W/M 47 FELONY THEFT BY TAKING

MOYER KELLY MARIE W/F 45 FELONY POSS OF METH

LOCKRIDGE DANIEL CHARLES W/M 41 FELONY POSS OF METH, POSSOF A FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

BONILLA ALEX FERNANDO W/M 27 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

GRAF JOSHUA KEITH W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER RIGGS PROBATION VIOLATION

YOUNG JESSIE ALLEN W/M 54 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, TAG LIGHT VIOLATION, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE

FRASHIER ROBBIE WILLIAM W/M 46 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

RUSSELL DEVAN TODD W/M 18 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI DRUGS, DUI ALCOHOL

NEAL JONAH SAMUEL W/M 18 MISD OFFICER COOK DUI, OBSTRUCTION, HIT & RUN, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

SNIDER KELSIE LEE W/F 29 FEL OFFICER CAMP THEFT BY TAKING (MV)

MANN AMANDA LEIGH W/F 37 FEL OFFICER HEGWOOD FELONY PROBATION

LONG RICHARD ALLAN W/M 25 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

HAYES AMANDA MICHELLE W/F 32 MISD OFFICER DEAL FAILURE TO APPEAR X2

BUCK ROBERT ANTHONY W/M 44 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GLEASH CODY DEAN W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER JONES EXPLOITATION AND INTIMIDATION OF DISABLED PERSON, ELDER OR RESIDENT, SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA X2, OBSTRUCTION